Global HFO Refrigerant Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on Global HFO Refrigerant Market. According to the OMR analysis, the Global HFO Refrigerant Market is expected to grow impressively during forecast year due to increasing urbanization. The Global HFO Refrigerant Market is segmented on the basis of refrigerant type and application. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The Global HFO refrigerant market has witnessed a significant growth due to higher rate of urbanization in APAC has led to higher demand for consumer product and increasing cold chain market such as cold storage contributes in the growth of the market. According to the United Nations 54% of the population lives in the urban area in 2014, which was equal to 3.86 billion. It is expected to be 66% by 2050 which will be more than 6 billion people. As per the World Urbanization Prospects by the United Nations, the largest urban growth will take place in India, China and Nigeria. To manage the urban areas are the most important development challenges for the government and hence they are introducing the various plans related to development under smart cities projects. The urbanization is increasing with a significant level as in 2014 there were only 28 mega-cities which is expected to reach 41 by 2030. According to the World Economic Forum, Tokyo, Delhi, Shanghai, Mexico City, Mumbai in 2016, were the largest city in terms of population globally. Key players of HFO refrigerant market include The Key Players in the global HFO refrigerant market Include A-Gas, GTS SPA, Harp International Ltd., The Linde Group, Quimobasicos SA de CV, Zhejiang Yonghe Refrigerant Co. Ltd., Climalife Groupe Dehon, Honeywell, Dupont.

Global HFO Refrigerant Market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world in which Asia pacific region is growing at a very fast pace majorly due to higher rate of urbanization. North America is dominating this market as the major market leaders are situated in this region. North America holds the largest share of the global HFO refrigerant market, followed by Europe.

