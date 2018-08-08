HOW TO BRING YOUR BRAND TO LIFE: A GUIDE TO BRAND STORYTELLING

Stories are an important element of our lives. From a very young age we love hearing stories and as we grow up, we think, dream, communicate and even process information through tales and anecdotes. Much information is stored, indexed, and retrieved in the form of stories, which can allow cathartic experiences.

And our need for great stories does not stop when it comes to brands: According to research, over 90% consumers prefer ads that feel like stories!

As branding experts, CuCo are aware of the importance of brand storytelling, which allows brands to better engage with their audience, find ways to make consumers feel good and ultimately increase brand loyalty and strengthen customer relationships.

Here are our top tips for great brand storytelling:

1. Identify core values for your customers to connect with

Firstly, you should clearly understand your brand and what it stands for: What market need are you addressing? What makes your brand different? What are the values and beliefs of your brand?

However, you should also consider your audience. If you want your story to have an impact, you should base it on your target audience and their motivations. You’ll need an in-depth profile of your customers and should know their inner motivations and deeper interests, including their dreams and aspirations!

Try to find an overlap between what your audience wants and what your brand can offer – this is what you should to base your story on.

2. It’s all about authenticity

Consumers love authenticity. In fact, the need for authenticity was ranked one of the top consumer trends in 2017! People are getting tired of dishonest marketing strategies and prefer brands that seem genuine and relatable. Stay true to your brand promise and use real details to make your story more authentic. This will help you to create an emotionally powerful, relatable story and will ultimately get people’s attention.

3. Cast the right characters

Make sure your story has a purpose and presents your brand in the best way possible. In nearly every story, there’s a good guy and a bad guy. In brand storytelling, the villain should be the problems or needs your audience face or looking to fulfil and your brand should be the solution. Create characters your customers care about and can relate to. This enables your audience to build an emotional connection with your brand and helps immersing them into your story!

4. Choose your plot

All great stories are based on one of seven basic story archetypes – and brand stories are no different! A plot that is often used in brand marketing is ‘Overcoming the monster”. In this narrative structure, an evil force is threatening the hero and his world, which he must defeat (often with the help of a brand) in order to receive a reward. For instance, lots of cleaning brands use this plot by portraying dirt as the ‘evil force’ and the product as the weapon that helps the consumer (aka hero) to overcome the monster. Whichever plot you choose, make sure it aligns with your brand values and clearly reflects your brand message.

5. Let your content tell the story

Once you have chosen your narrative, it’s time to develop the brand language, visuals and style to tell the brand story. Whether the content is for social media, website or print, you should make sure that everything is coherent and aligns with the core brand values and vision in order to reveal the overall picture. The use of visuals is particularly important when it comes to brand storytelling. This is because our brain processes images much faster than words, therefore making it easy for audiences to understand and remember your key messages.

Our team consists of talented designers and copywriters, who will be able to guide you through the process and help bring your brand story to life.

So if you need help developing your brand story, contact CuCo today on 01202 911959 or email us at hello@cucocreative.co.uk – We’d love to help!