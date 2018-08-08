Kase and Company, Inc.’s Tìhnical Analysis Trading Indicators Package Serves the Needs of Modern Traders

Kase’s technical analysis trading indicators package, designed by Cynthia Kase, CMT, MFTA (an engineer, veteran market technician, and trader) has become a mainstay of modern traders. Kase StatWare® and KaseX are used to commodity, equity, forex, and fixed income traders around the world and are valued for their rigorous self-adapting algorithms and easy to decipher color coded trade signals.

Cheyenne, Wyoming, 09 Aug 2018 – Modern traders find value in theKase StatWare and KaseX studies because the signals generated are accurate, reliable, and early enough to help traders decipher precise price movements swiftly. Kase StatWare is valued because of its self-optimizing algorithms that utilize multiple bar lengths, rigorous and statistically accurate mathematics, and the vast amount of information about trend direction and strength. KaseX is cutting edge, as it has the sophistication to capture huge amounts of technical and statistical analysis in multiple time frames, by compressing the Kase StatWare studies into three simple, color-coded symbols. The symbols allow easy identification of potential entries, exits, and stops.

How Does KaseX Simplify Trading?

KaseX has unique features to help simplify trading that sets it apart from other traditional indicators, such as:

1) Color-coded entry and exit symbols helps traders identify how strong or weak a signal is so they can make informed trading decisions.

2) Pre-configured sensitivity settings allow swift variable/input adjustments to be made.

3) Signals are monitored in multiple time frames automatically.

Kase’s Indicators Beat Traditional Studies In Terms Of Quality

The StatWare Indicators facilitate trading in the following ways:

1) Stops are statistically significant and automatically set to optimally balance letting profits run versus cutting losses early.

2) StatWare indicators self-optimize and adjust for range, volatility, and risk, which eliminates the need of always adjusting settings, leading to a massive boost in overall performance.

3) Generate signals by assessing multiple aspects, like the status of three momentum studies and complex bar patterns, displayed as simple color-coded dots with L for long and S for short.

4) Because they are designed to perform analysis of multiple timeframes, they embed a higher timeframe into studies; consequently filtering signals for higher accuracy while accelerating signal generation by up to 50 percent, by applying Kase’s unique moving bar mathematics.

5) The indicators are accurate with respect to predicting the future prices trends and patterns allowing better interpretation of the markets, as they are based on rigorous statistical and mathematical principles. Therefore, Kase’s trading rules are probability driven

The Kase studies are avant-garde and offer a clearer perspective to making trading decisions.