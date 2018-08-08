Optical Communications Market – Size, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast to 2023

Optical Communications Market Overview:

The global optical communications market is growing rapidly across the world. The optical communications demand is growing with the increasing demand for cutting-edge technologies for optical communication. This communications are available for maximizing optic lifetime for highly transmissive, highly reflective, or partially reflective optics. The optical devices, networking, signal processing, multiple input, multiple output technology, and others are appealing the growth of the global optical communications market. The optical communication are widely because of fast information transmission, utilizes available electromagnetic spectrum in a more efficient way, requires less antennas required, and others.

The global optical communications market is gaining momentum owing to increasing demand for optical networking, network management, and optical access networks. Media integrated circuits which is widely used in laser drive, clock and data recovery, serializers and others are boosting the market growth to great extent. The optical communications requires high bandwidth, such as NASA scientist requires high bandwidth to send additional information gathering missions into space, lowers the weight of spacecraft. However, use of relatively narrow beam to send the data to the receiver may hamper the growth of the market over the review period.

Major Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global optical communications market: Verizon Communications (US), AT&T Inc. (U.S), Maxim Integrated (U.S), Vodafone Group PLC (UK); Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Telefonica, S.A (Spain), Orange (France), Telkom SA SOC Ltd. (South Africa), Telstra Corporation Ltd. (Australia), Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore), Hetzner Online GmbH (Germany), Corning Incorporated (U.S) are leading provider of optical communications in the global market. In 2017, Vodafone Group PLC went into the agreement with Telefonica, S.A to access optic network. Under this agreement, the Vodafone can access the fiber network coverage and look forward for the extension towards ultra-fast broadband and television services.

According to MRFR, The Global Optical Communications Market is expected to grow at USD 24 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation

The global optical communications market is segmented into component, technology, application, end users, and region. The components are segmented into optical switches, optical transceivers, optical amplifiers, optical circulators, optical splitters, optical fibers, and others. The technology is segmented into synchronous optical networking, fiber channel, wavelength-division multiplexing, and others. The applications are segmented enterprise, telecom, data center, and others. The end users are segmented into aerospace and defense, astronomy, industrial, medical, IT & Telecommunications, and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of optical communications market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of market share. The optical communications market in this region has huge demand due to increasing in the data rates enables increasing data collection and reducing operations complexity. The optical communications market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging market for optical communications market is expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years due to increasing of focus of various leading players on targeting the optical communications in these market to meet the requirement of customers’ need.

Intended Audience: