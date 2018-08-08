Worldwide Fibromyalgia Treatment Market Top 10 Players Universal Analysis, Indutry Demand and 2023 Forecast

The fibromyalgia treatments market is set to expand in view of increasing fibromyalgia incidences. The launch of innovative & better drugs also propels the industry. Awareness regarding fibromyalgia and reduction in misdiagnosis are likely to bode well for the market during 2016 to 2022 (forecast period). Additionally, better diagnostic criteria, resulting from constant research & developments; and high-quality & stronger treatments should boost market revenues.

Fibromyalgia is a condition that causes lasting and debilitating muscle pain and fatigue. In the recent years, cases of road traffic injuries have been rising at an alarming rate, which further leads to the rising prevalence of fibromyalgia as road traffic accidents are likely to develop widespread chronic pain. Psychiatric disorders are increasingly prevalent in case of fibromyalgia, and post-traumatic stress disorders are also seen with the increasing occurrence rate. Screening for post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms is also an essential part of the assessment process in patients suffering from fibromyalgia.

It is noted that the rising occurrences of traumatic stress and road accidents is the key factor driving the fibromyalgia treatment market. According to a study published in the Pain Research and Management Journal, in 2014, it was found that physical trauma is followed by the fibromyalgia syndrome. In the study, conducted with a specific cohort of individuals involved in motor vehicle collisions, it was found that 8% of individuals developed widespread chronic pain. Fibromyalgia is characterized by widespread chronic pain. The study has also demonstrated the incidence rate of fibromyalgia in the survivors of a train crash in Israel which was 15%.

Other factors, such as increasing cases of rheumatic diseases, growing awareness among the population, rising geriatric population, unmet medical needs in the fibromyalgia treatment, and rising popularity of Chinese treatment options are also promoting the growth of the market. Fibromyalgia is considered as a confounding factor for the diagnosis and the assessment of the rheumatic disease activity.

It is estimated that the Fibromyalgia Treatment Market Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR Of 17.5% During The Forecast Period Of 2017 To 2023.

Key Players for Global Fibromyalgia Treatment Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Fibromyalgia Treatment Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Some of the key players in the fibromyalgia treatment market are Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Astellas Pharma, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., SANOFI, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, ALLERGAN, Boehringer Ingelheim, AbbVie, Cephalon, Inc., Sunovion Pharms Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, ABBOTT, NOVARTIS, and others.

Fibromyalgia Treatment Market – New Trends/Advancements

‘Avacen Medical,’ of late, was rewarded for developing a dry heating instrument for a kind of pain that is widely found in fibromyalgia. The global consulting firm, ‘Frost and Sullivan’ felicitated ‘Avacen’ with an innovation award for making ‘Avacen 100.’ The consultant, based in Mountain View at California, designed the award post the thorough analysis of European fibromyalgia devices.

‘Frost and Sullivan’ presented the annual award to a firm that adopts ‘high-tech’ products for developing key products. Apart from consultation, it offers business strategies. According to one of the Frost and Sullivan analysts, this disease still remains a hindrance and the key pathology quite misunderstood.

There is a demand for substitute ‘non-invasive’ therapies to reduce pain. ‘Device-based’ treatments are essential, as a ‘placebo-regulated’ clinical examination reported that patients recorded more sleep and moderately less pain & fatigue post electro-stimulation. Avacen indulges in the sales of ‘Avacen 100’ in the U.S. for muscle-relaxation and joint-pain removal.

Segments for Global Fibromyalgia Treatment Market

The worldwide fibromyalgia treatments market is split on account of treatments, end-users, and geographies. Treatments consist of anti-depressants, pain-relievers, therapies, anti-seizure drugs, and others. Research centers, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, etc. form the end-users. Geographically, the industry is classified on the basis of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the biggest market and followed by Europe.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow rapidly in the near future. There are lesser companies with authorized drugs, introducing prospects for several new participants. United States is the largest market, boosting North American and global sales. With North America investing in research & developments and having robust global traction, it occupies the largest shares. Regional medical expenses also contribute to its growth.

Escalating approval of novel drugs will help the fibromyalgia market grow faster across emerging & developed nations during 2016 to 2022. Few of the many eminent players in the worldwide fibromyalgia treatments market comprise Innovative Med Concepts, Eli Lilly, Forest Pharmaceuticals, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma. The market is hugely competitive, with multiple drugs doing the rounds on the counter. Leading firms emphasize regional expansion & drug developments to gain enhanced foothold.

