Kefir Market 2018: Future Market Implementation & Market Outlook 2023

Market Overview:

Rising sale of kefir is driven majorly by its diverse application and increasing healthy food consumption trends among the consumers. Kefir is now used for the production of frozen desserts, dips and sauces, and others based on its probiotic content. Increasing demand for on-the-go healthy beverages is projected to fuel up the market demand for kefir. Probiotics have lot of health benefits and are used in the treatment of diarrhea and other digestive disorders. They are also used as health supplements, which enhance the overall value of kefir as a digestive supplement. The production and the consumption of kefir is high in Europe and is projected to increase at a positive growth rate in various countries of Asia Pacific and North America over the given forecast period.

The global kefir market share is expected to grow at a higher growth rate supported by the rising awareness about advantages of consuming kefir and health benefits associated with it. Product improvisations to enhance the shelf-life of the product also has a positive impact on this market. Increasing demand for natural and organic food ingredients is also influencing the growth of Kefir market, positively. Improving economic conditions is fueling up the market demand for kefir on the global level.

Some of the key players profiled in the global kefir market are Danone SA (France), Lifeway Foods Inc. (U.S.), Fresh Made, Inc. (U.S.), Nourish Kefir (U.K.), Kenmare Living Foods (Ireland), The Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), and Wallaby Yogurt Company (U.S.)

Regional Analysis

The global kefir market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Europe holds a major market share followed by North America. High demand for Kefir owing to increasing demand for ready-to-drink healthy beverages from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the positive growth of the kefir market. The U.S., the U.K., Belgium, Germany and Canada are the major importers of kefir. Increasing disposable income and developed trading channels are also driving the growth of the market in these countries.