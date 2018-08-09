Sojourn at Asteria Inn & Suite to Make Your Holiday Trip Delightful

New Richmond is one of the beautiful and prime holiday destinations of Wisconsin, United States. Set in 9.35 square miles area of land surrounded by beautiful parks and gardens, the city gives pleasing experience to all the travelers. Heritage Center, Mill Pond and Floaters Haven Park are some of the interesting attractions in the city. The beautiful city is also known for its nightlife, fine dining and shopping centers. Tourists choose to spend their holidays with their loved ones in the amazing place while experiencing the pleasure from the relaxing ambiance that the city brings.

Apart from that the city has no shortage of good accommodations for peaceful sojourn. Most of these hotels are enjoying best location, outstanding services and amenities, comfortable accommodations. Strategically located on Highway, Asteria Inn & Suites is the best hotel which gives easy access to many attractions like Heritage Center, Cedar Lake Speedway and Paper Jack Greenway.

It has 37 rooms all are beautifully designed and tastefully furnished and equipped with modern facilities. These are categorized into Queen Room with two queen bed, king room non-smoking and deluxe king room with spa. All these rooms feature the following amenities: flat screen cable television, refrigerator, microwave, air conditioner, telephone for local call, work desk, and high speed internet access. The additional facilities provided by this grand lodging property are Ice machine, vending machine, RV parking and smoke alarm detector for full security and safety.

It is the best place for families and group travelers those who are looking for a hotel having Kitchenettes in New Richmond. The great thing is that the hotel provides special facilities to disabled guests and has flat terrain between parking and entrance. They also have color marking staircase and accessible hotel entrance for full comfort. So if you have any physically disabled person in your family or tour group, then you need not be worry about his/her comfort. Courteous and friendly staff members of this hotel will take care of all your needs and make you feel comfortable. If you have any query or question in the mind, then you can call or send us online message. For full information about our hotel, simply visit our site now!

Contacts Us:-

New Richmond 1561 Dorset Ln New Richmond, WI 54017

Tel: (715) 246-7829

Website: – www.asterianewrichmond.com