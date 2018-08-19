Circuit Breakers and Fuses Market is expected to reach USD 31.11 Billion

Circuit breakers are electric switches which operate automatically to protect the electric circuit from damage by turning itself on/off when faced with overload or short circuit. The basic function of the circuit breaker is to identify any malfunctioning and breakup in the current flow. Whereas fuses are a kind of low resistance resistor which acts as a sacrificial appliance designed to protect overcorrect protection from either load or short circuit. Growth of industrial and construction industry in emerging markets and increasing demand for electricity and reliable power delivery are factors driving the circuit breakers and fuses market. Moreover, electronic devices are vulnerable to failure due to power fluctuations. Private agencies and governments around the world have recommended and mandated the incorporation of device protection components such as fuses and circuit breakers in electronic devices.

Geographically the circuit breakers and fuses market has been broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2014 North America was the largest contributor in the circuit breaker and fuses market. The North America market accounted for 34.8% of the total market share. The market for circuit breakers and fuses in North America is likely to grow significantly in the future due to rising demand for electricity.

The global circuit breaker and fuses market is segmented by the voltage level of installation into low, medium and high voltage circuit breakers. By arc quenching media type the circuit breaker market can be segmented into air, vacuum, oil and SF6 circuit breakers. Further, the fuses market is segmented into low voltage fuses and high voltage fuses. The low voltage fuses are further segmented into Plug-in fuses and cartridge fuses. The low voltage circuit breakers were a major contributor in the global circuit breakers and fuses market in 2014. This growth is attributed to vast and rapid development of power grids.

The global circuit breaker and fuses market by industrial application has been segmented into: construction, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, power generation, healthcare and military. The power generation segment was the largest contributor in the circuit breakers and fuses market. In 2014 the power generation segment amounted for USD 5.41 billion. There is growth in demand for efficient and smart power generation which is required to address the futuristic demand for electricity. As power generation increases, the market for protection devices such as circuit breakers and fuses is expected to grow.

Get accurate market forecast and analysis on the Circuit Breakers and Fuses Market Request a sample to stay abreast on the key trends impacting this market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2287

The global market for circuit breakers and fuses has been covered under the scope of this report. Circuit breakers are electrical switches which operate automatically to protect the electrical circuit from damage by turning it on/off when faced with overload or short circuit. The basic function of the circuit breaker is to identify any malfunctioning and breakup in the current flow. Whereas fuses are a kind of low resistance resistor which acts as a sacrificial appliance designed to protect the circuit from either load or short circuit. Circuit breakers and fuses find application in the construction industry, automotive industry, consumer electronics and power industry among others. High focus on efficient and reliable power distribution and transmission coupled with the installation of new energy infrastructure in emerging economies is expected to boost the circuit breakers and fuses market.

Industrial infrastructure and construction sectors in developing nations such as Brazil, India, and Indonesia are witnessing significant increase in demand for circuit breakers and fuses in the last few years. This increase in demand is driven by large spending on housing, water supply, rail transport, roads, airport development, and ports. Circuit breakers and fuses are used in residential and commercial construction projects. Increased demand from the construction sector has also triggered demand for circuit breakers and fuses in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Philippines. Furthermore, increased need to meet demand for electricity distribution is anticipated to boost the circuit breakers and fuses market during the forecast period.

The global circuit breaks and fuses market is segmented by region in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). North America leads the global circuit breakers and fuses market, followed by Asia Pacific in 2014. Rising demand for electricity due to rapid urbanization has made Asia Pacific a lucrative market for circuit breakers and fuses. Higher focus on efficient and reliable power transmission and distribution coupled with the installation of new energy infrastructure in emerging economies is expected to boost the circuit breakers and fuses market.

Get TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/2287