Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2022

Over the past few years, the demand for biotherapeutics has witnessed a significant rise, thanks to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, and multiple sclerosis. This growth in the demand for biotherapeutics, together with the imminent launch of several biopharmaceutical drugs, has created a substantial demand for cell line development.

On the other hand, the strict rules and policies, regulating cell culture procedures in the production of biotherapeutics are creating difficulties for participants in their business expansion. However, unmet medical needs in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market players over the next few years.

The global market for is estimated to with the opportunity in biotherapeutics cell line development will rise from US$56 mn in 2014 to nearly US$100 mn by 2022, rising at a CAGR of 7.50% between 2015 and 2022.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=8272

Asia Pacific to Provide Potential Opportunities for Cell Line Development in Biotherapeutics

North America has acquired the leading position in the worldwide market for biotherapeutics cell line development. In 2014, the opportunity in this region stood at US$23.5 mn, which is likely to increase to US$41 mn by the end of 2022. The presence of a large pool of leading biopharmaceutical companies has stimulated the biotherapeutics cell line development activities in this region, leading to remarkable growth in the market. The increasing base of geriatric population in this region is also presenting huge opportunities for the development of cell lines in biotherapeutics.

Europe, which emerged second in this market in 2014, is expected to report steady growth in the near future, thanks to the rising demand for biotherapeutics. The future of cell line development in biotherapeutics, however, lies in Asia Pacific, which stood at third position in 2014. The potential that this region holds can be understood by the fact that Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period. The unmet medical needs and the increasing investments by major pharma companies is projected to amplify the development of biotherapeutics cell line in this region.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=8272

Transfection and Selection to Report Higher Growth Rate in Near Future

Single cell cloning and transfection and selection are the two main processes for biotherapeutics cell line development. Single cell cloning led the market with a share of 96% in 2014. The growing adoption of instruments such as FACS and ClonePix has added significantly to the growth of single cell cloning in the recent times.

Although the single cell cloning segment is likely to remain leading throughout the forecast period; the transfection and selection segment with register a higher growth rate in the coming years, owing to the increase in the demand for monoclonal antibodies.

The top two players in the global biotherapeutics cell line development market are Becton Dickinson and Co. and Beckman Coulter. Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co KG., CMC Biologics, Catalent Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., ProBioGen AG, Partec, SAFC, Sony Biotechnology Inc., Selexis SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the other prominent market participants.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=8272

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com