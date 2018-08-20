Clinical Decision Support Systems Market 2018-2023 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Available at Market Research Future

Namely Clinical Decision Support System Market Report has Been Published by Market Research Future Which Covers All the Geographical Locations with Demand, Trend Analysis with near about Forecasted results and Also Covers the Market Expectations.

The Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS), which valued USD 891.78 million in 2017, is expected to appreciate to reach an estimated USD 1.76 billion by the end of 2023. With the number of hospitals increased to meet the growing healthcare demands and the rising visits to the emergency room are expected to contribute to market growth during the coming five years.

The Decision Support Systems Market is set to witness a CAGR of 12%, which projects above-average growth for the global market.

Get Premium Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6038

Players Covered:

Cerner Corporation, Meditech, Epic Systems Corporation, Athenahealth, Inc, Allscripts, Carestream, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Elsevier B.V., Hearst health and Wolters Kluwer Health

Report Overview:

This MRFR report examines the opportunities and threats present in the global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market. It offers a detailed analysis of the market, delivering an unbiased assessment on recent developments in the market and its current scenario along with a five years revenue forecast till 2023. Analysis of the key micro and macro-economic factors influencing the potentials of CDSS is also available in the report. The scope of the research also covers market analysis of various CDSS components such as services, software, and hardware. A section of the report consist of a comprehensive analysis of different CDSS products (integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS) in terms of market value. The two major CDSS models discussed in the report are knowledge-based CDSS and non-knowledge-based CDSS. Based on mode, the report offers revenue analysis of passive CDSS and active CDSS. Based on settings, market revenue analysis of inpatient settings and ambulatory care settings is available in the research documents. It also covers market sizing based on considering type (therapeutic clinical decision support system and diagnostic clinical decision support system). Primary CDSS applications that have been discussed in the report are conventional clinical decision support systems and advanced clinical decision support systems.

Report Coverage:

Value, Market Share, Player Analysis, value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces model, demand & supply: gap analysis, investment opportunities analysis, pricing analysis, technological trends, country level break down for component, product, model, delivery mode, mode of advice, settings, type, and application.

Get Additional Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6038

Regional Analysis:

The Americas, led by the U.S and Canada, is the largest region in the global market owing to the strong presence of major market leading players. These players have been key in developing CDSS in the recent years which has increased competition. The increasing emergency visits in the region recently, which has prompted increased demand for CDSS. Europe is the second largest market due to a similar growth pattern. Patient accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, growing healthcare expenditure and the rising initiative of the government to promote advanced healthcare IT has contributed to the leading position that this region holds.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition 20

2.2 Scope Of The Study 20

2.3 Research Objective 20

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations 20

2.4.1 Assumptions 20

2.4.2 Limitations 20

2.4.3 Market Structure 21

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research Methodology 23

3.2 Secondary Research Methodology 24

3.3 Market Size Estimation 25

3.4 Forecast Model 25

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction 27

4.2 Drivers 27

4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population 27

4.2.2 Increasing Number Of Hospitals 28

4.2.3 Growing Demand For Data-Driven Technologies 28

4.2.4 Increasing Number Of Emergency Department (ED) Visits 28

4.3 Restraints 28

4.3.1 Risk Of Data Privacy 28

4.3.2 High Cost For The Implementation 29

4.3.3 Lack Of Skilled Healthcare IT Professionals 29

4.4 Opportunity 29

4.4.1 Advancements In The Healthcare IT Sector 29

4.5 Macroeconomics 29

4.6 Technology Trends 30

…Continued!

Reports Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6038

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com