Flocculants and Coagulants Market Report 2017 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2026

Flocculantss and Coagulantss are developed to facilitate the separation of suspended particles present in a solution. These particles are very minute, and the stability of these suspended particles (colloidal complex) is a result of their size and the charge between them. Treating a solution to remove suspended particles needs chemical coagulation or flocculation, depending upon the nature of the colloids in the solution.

The chemicals for flocculation and coagulation treatments are vital in effluent water treatment processes such as lime softening, sludge thickening, solids dewatering, solids removal, and water clarification.

Flocculantss work by gathering the destabilized particles together and causing them to agglomerate and drop out of the solution. Flocculantss are generally classified as cationic Flocculantss and anionic Flocculantss.

Some of the commonly used Flocculantss for treating water are activated silica, some colloidal clays (such as as bentonite), and a few metallic hydroxides with a complex structure (alum, ferric hydroxide, etc.).

Coagulantss are known to neutralize the electrical charge (negative charge) on particles, leading to destabilization of the forces that help in keeping the colloids apart. The Coagulantss for water treatment are made up of positively charged molecules which, when mixed in the water, neutralize the solution. Organic Coagulantss, inorganic Coagulantss, or even a combination of both are widely useful for treating water for removing suspended solids.

Some of the commonly used Coagulantss in waste water treatment plants are ferrous sulphate, poly aluminum chloride (PAC), sodium aluminate, silicon derivatives, lime and synthetic organic polymers.

Flocculants and Coagulants Market: Market Trends

The process of coagulation and flocculation is simple and cost effective. It efficiently separates many kinds of particles from water. Rise in demand from end-use applications such as municipal water treatment, power generation, mine water treatment, chemical processing, and others is a major driver of the Flocculants and Coagulants market.

Certain disadvantages are also associated with the use of Flocculants and Coagulants. Some of the disadvantages are requirement of continuous input of chemicals, time consuming process, and requirement of trained personnel for operating as well as maintaining the process. At times, certain toxic compounds can be transferred into a solid state, which can lead to formation of sludge. These disadvantages can act as restraints for the Flocculants and Coagulants market, but their impact is negligible.

Flocculants and Coagulants Market: Region-wise Outlook

The significant amount investment involved in water infrastructure at domestic levels in developing countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and a few others strives to improve availability of hygienic drinking water supplies as well as sanitation facilities. The essential municipal water treatment processes are desalination, membrane treatments, sewage treatment, and water processing.

