Liquid Roofing Market 2018 Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2022

Market Synopsis of Liquid Roofing Market:

The Global Liquid Roofing Market has witnessed a remarkable growth over the past decade owing to its increasing demand from the residential and non-residential properties. It has been estimated that the Global Liquid Roofing Market will cross USD 7.5 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of approximately 7%. The cost effectiveness and changing consumer’s preference are driving this industry. Geographically, APAC is anticipated to be the leading market due to the existence of emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia, where the market has enormous opportunities in construction industry. Followed by this, North America and Europe will compete each other during the forecast period.

Key Players for Liquid Roofing Market:

Some of the key players in this market are DOW Chemical, BASF SE, 3M Company, ALT Global, LLC, Sika, Akzonobel, Johns Manville Corporation, Kraton Performance Polymers, GAF Materials and others.

