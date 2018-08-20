Local Sight Website Design Firm Expands Nationwide

FALLING WATERS, WV – AUGUST 20, 2018 –Local Sight, a proven Falling Waters website builder dedicated to contractors and other service professionals, is pleased to announce that it is expanding nationwide.

The contractor website design company now offers its services to clients across the country. Potential clients are invited to call for a free consultation and learn more about Local Sight and what it can accomplish for their business.

Local Sight specializes in building websites “that make the phone ring for contractors, custom home builders, and other service professionals.” The web development company focuses on lead generation and search engine optimization to help clients increase their customer base.

Owner/operator Jesse Kemmerer said he believes there’s a need across the nation for quality website builders who can help contractors who know they need a high-quality website but may not know where to begin. Local Sight’s experienced website designers build sites better optimized to attract more search engine traffic. They ensure that the site has enough high-quality content to attract visitors and give them a reason to browse and learn more.

Business directories, social media profiles and local directories are examples of the increased online real estate that helps pull in those potential customers. Kemmerer said his company specializes in offering clients data-driven solutions that provide small business owners monthly updates tracking the effectiveness of their website.

Contractors in need of a website have three basic options. They can choose a “do-it-yourself” option that’s the cheapest but requires them to do all of the work, sign up with a big-box web design company, or choose a contractor web design option like Local Sight.

Choosing the latter often provides clients with a website builder with the lead-generation skills needed to create a larger digital footprint and build a content-rich optimized site. It requires paying more upfront but provides contractors with a quality website built to generate the leads clients need to increase their customer base and profit.

Building that customer base requires attracting targeted traffic and converting that traffic to a specific action like filling out a free quote request form. It’s a simple concept, but not always easy to accomplish. Now contractors and other service professionals have a web designer dedicated to their needs.

As Local Sight expands its services, potential clients are encouraged to call for a free consultation and discuss their specific needs.

For more information, visit https://www.localsight.net or call 855-216-1346.