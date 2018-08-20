Offshore Decommissioning Market Regional Analysis, Demand, Share, Growth and Forecasts 2023

Market Overview:-

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is an emission reduction process, which is intended to prevent large amounts of carbon dioxide being released into the environment. The technology involves collection, transportation and injection of the carbon di oxide so that it would not escape in the atmosphere. The process involves three main steps and technologies such as capture, which includes separation of CO2 from gases produced from different procedures.

The main drivers of this Carbon Capture And Storage Market are clean technologies, reduction of consumption of coal in emerging countries, technological advancements in manufacturing unit to reduced emission rates, renewable energy production and extensive implementation of CCS technology.

The (CCS) market is projected to rise at a CAGR of more than ~8.0% during the forecast period. The main reason behind the growth is the serious concern about the rising CO2 emission and the growing energy demands, among the government and societies, which ultimately drives the carbon capture and storage market.

Industry Major Key Players:-

Aker Solutions (U.S.)

Japan CCS (Japan)

NRG Energy (U.S.)

Fluor Corporation (U.S.)

Cansolv Technologies Inc (Canada)

Dakota Gasification Company (U.S.)

The Linde Group (Germany)

Chevron Corporation (U.S.)

Climeworks AG (Switzerland)

Shell (U.S.)

Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Analysis:-

The CCS market is projected to rise at a CAGR of more than ~8.0% during the forecast period. In the U.S. power sector accounts for ~25.50 % in greenhouse gas emission, reducing which is going to be one of the promising ways to enhance growth in CCS market. The only restraint is the cost.

Based on type, pre combustion CCS is expected to be volumed at ~70.0 MTPA by 2023, because of the wide technological applicability in gasification combined cycle power plant. The ability to convert solid fuel into syngas through heat application due to high pressure in the presence of oxygen, will make it preferable than others.