Style Hair with Efficiency and Care with Scissor Tech Swivel Scissors

[NEW ZEALAND, 20/08/2018] — Scissor Tech is a provider of professional hairdressing and barbering scissors. Their product line includes swivel scissors, an ergonomic alternative to regular hairdressing scissors.

An ergonomic line of haircutting scissors

Swivel scissors are made with offset swivel thumbs. These allow hair professionals to position their thumbs, fingers, wrists and shoulders in a more relaxed fashion. By adjusting the tool to the hair professional’s movement, swivel scissors get the job done and minimise strain on the hairdresser’s body.

Swivel scissors are recommended for hairdressers with hand stress injuries such as carpal tunnel syndrome and repetitive strain injury. These are suited for general cutting, point cutting, slicing and other similar hair cutting techniques.

The right tools for the right job

Scissor Tech features the following pairs of swivel scissors in their catalogue:

• Matte Black Swivel Scissor

This pair of hairdressing shears is stunning with its sleek black finish and unique handle design.

• Kamisori Cahira Swivel Professional Haircutting Shears

The Cahira Swivel is made from genuine Japanese forged steel and offers both comfort and styling leverage. It has received many international awards for its fine quality.

• Lefty Rose Gold Swivel Combo

This set comes with a pair of swivel scissors and thinning scissors. The thinning scissors are equipped with a beveled edge. It leaves a cleaner cut that protects the hair and leaves a smooth finish. The swivel combo is made of higher quality steel, making this pair stay sharper for longer.

Browse the rest of Scissor Tech’s swivel scissor collection at https://scissortech.co.nz/collections/swivel-scissors.

About Scissor Tech

Scissor Tech prides itself on making work and life easier. The company is an established provider of professional hairdressing and barbering scissors. They also offer sharpening and servicing for left-handed, thinning and texturing scissors.

Know more about Scissor Tech and the rest of their product line at https://scissortech.co.nz/.