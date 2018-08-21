Centreville Roofing Contractors Release Guide On Assessing Roof Health

Chantilly, Virginia (webnewswire) August 21, 2018 – The Centreville roofing contractors at Beyond Exteriors released a blog post describing how to identify roof damage, how to complete routine maintenance checks, and when to seek professional help for roof repair. Maintaining the integrity of your roof can help prevent more serious damage in the future, and it is therefore important to regularly evaluate your roof’s condition.

Homeowners can easily inspect their roof to identify damage. Generally, there are several distinctive signs that repairs may be necessary. Curling, buckling, or missing shingles, especially after storms, are common. Damaged shingles may also lead to exposed nails, which can present a hazard and should be covered again as soon as possible. Homeowners should also check for sagging spots on the roof, leaks inside the house, and mold growth, which may all be signs of water damage. If you spot any of these elements on your roof, a professional roof repair contractor should be called to remedy the situation. Depending on the severity of the damage, your roof may require immediate attention.

Routine checks can help prevent these types of damage, and homeowners can also conduct regular inspections themselves to evaluate the health of their roof. Check the gutters to ensure they are draining properly, not clogged with debris, and still firmly attached to the roof. Ensuring that tree branches are not too close to the gutter can help prevent damage. In addition, it is important to test that chimneys are not full of debris and are functioning properly, if they are used. Homeowners should also check for leaks, damaged or missing shingles, and signs of sagging.

Significant roof damage, including missing shingles and leaks, should be addressed immediately. If you spot these signs of damage, contact a Northern Virginia roof repair contractor right away. Beyond Exteriors has an emergency repair hotline and can fix serious damage at any time. The firm also completes routine roof inspections and provides free estimates for all projects. Beyond Exteriors can be contacted at 703-854-9820 for non-emergency inquiries and at 70-615-2792 in the event of an emergency. The firm can also be contacted online at https://www.beyondexteriors.com/. Beyond Exteriors is headquartered at 14524 Lee Road, Unit E, Chantilly, VA 20151.

###