eLearning Localization, eLearning Translation, Document Translation

Language Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. (LCS®) is ISO 9001:2015 certified for quality management systems. Established in 2005 and incorporated as Private Limited Company in 2008, LCS® is a leading global language solutions provider, enabling companies to enter global markets with high quality multilingual products. LCS® strives to deliver reliable and quality translation services of global standards that exceed client’s expectations.

LCS’® has been giving eLearning Translation in all Indian and Foreign dialects to enable you to convey direction and substance to clients, representatives and end clients around the world. Regardless of whether your concentration is teaching and situating a worldwide workforce or conveying on-request research and coordinated effort, LCS’® has the master information and demonstrated understanding to enable you to benefit as much as possible from your worldwide learning and preparing programs. We give quick turnaround, precise and 24-hour client bolster, with a demonstrated reputation of conveying ventures on-time and in-spending plan.

eLearning Workflow

LCS’® eLearning process envelops interpretation and restriction, voice overs, consistent joining (both voice and substance), which makes the last deliverable having a similar client encounter as the source records.

• Translation – LCS master language specialists perform content interpretation of all preparation materials including slides, notes, and site content. Our 3-level interpretation process guarantees precision and consistency over all task parts.

• Multimedia Production – We do voiceovers and subtitling for sound/video records and DTP administrations for archives and illustrations.

• Localization – Our group of confinement specialists audit interpreted substance, ensuring that materials are socially fitting for the intended interest group.

• Integration – Our task chiefs incorporate all parts including sound, video, and activity to work consistently and furnish end clients with an indistinguishable affair from the first English substance.

• Turnkey Solution – LCS offers redid turnkey arrangement from restricting eLearning content in the source organize (Storyline, Lectora, Captivate, XML, HTML5 or other organization) to sending out a SCORM bundle with the finished course to stack on a Learning Management System or Platform.

• Delivery – We convey the finished records in your favored arrangement on-time and in spending plan.

eLearning Localization Expertise

In a worldwide business condition, the confinement of eLearning instruments is fundamental for preparing new colleagues and future experts. LCS’® eLearning confinement amass has long periods of experience limiting complex eLearning ventures. Our group incorporates master etymologists, work area distributing and typesetting authorities, voiceover ability, and venture chiefs experienced in giving multilingual eLearning limitation administrations. We have topic mastery in many fields including designing, showcasing, back, and IT. Regardless of whether you have to decipher a course module or confine a virtual learning condition (VLE), LCS’® group conveys steady, astounding substance over an extensive variety of eLearning organizations and applications. Our ability incorporates:

• On-screen Text Translation

• Script Translation

• Audio Voiceovers

• Localizing XML and Flash Content Subtitling Services

• Formatting, typesetting and QA testing in source arrange (counting Articulate Storyline, Captivate, lectora and others)

