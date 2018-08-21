Research Report Covers the Drug Discovery Technologies Market 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Drug Discovery Technologies Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Drug Discovery Technologies Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Drug Discovery Technologies.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Drug Discovery Technologies Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Drug Discovery Technologies Market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Arqule Inc., Luminex Corporation, Bayer Healthcare AG, Novartis AG, and Astrazeneca plc. According to report the global drug discovery technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The growing incidences of diseases, pathogen resistance to old drugs, patent expiries, and competition among drug manufacturers are the key factors that drive the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing investment in the field of nanotechnology, biotechnology, genomics, and, molecular biology are some other factor that has driven this market. Furthermore, long duration of drug discovery process, high initial setup cost and presence of strict regulatory surroundings.

Segments Covered

The report on global drug discovery technologies market covers segments such as technology type, and end users. The technology type segments include biochips, high throughput screening, pharmacogenomics, genomics, bioanalytical instruments, bioinformatics, nanotechnology and others (RNAI, combinatorial chemistry). On the basis of end users the global drug discovery technologies market is categorized into biopharmaceutical companies, pharmaceutical companies, research institutes and biotech companies.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global drug discovery technologies market such as, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Arqule Inc., Luminex Corporation, Bayer Healthcare AG, Novartis AG, and Astrazeneca plc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global drug discovery technologies market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of drug discovery technologies market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the drug discovery technologies market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the drug discovery technologies market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

