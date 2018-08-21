Rheumatology Therapeutics Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018 to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Rheumatology Therapeutics Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Rheumatology Therapeutics.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Rheumatology Therapeutics Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market are Genentech, Inc., Novartis AG, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Merck & Co., Inc. According to report the global rheumatology therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.52% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Ardea Biosciences received approval from FDA for Duzallo (lesinurad and allopurinol) which help to treatment of hyperuricemia associated with gout. According to FDA, Duzallo combination of two medications with complementary mechanisms of action with contain lesinurad, a uric acid reabsorption inhibitor, and allopurinol, a xanthine oxidase inhibitor. Duzallo lowers serum uric acid levels by increasing excretion and inhibiting production of uric acid. Duzallo is specifically indicated for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with gout in patients who have not achieved target serum uric acid levels with a medically appropriate daily dose of allopurinol alone. Recently, Sanofi and Regeneron announce FDA approval of Kevzara (sarilumab) for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients.

Kevzara is an interlukin-6 receptor antibody, which is used for treating adult patients with moderate to severe stages of active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have shown indecisive response or intolerance to one or more non-biologic or biologic DMARDs i.e. Disease Modifying Anti Rheumatic Drugs. The development of new drugs which help to treat this diseases more effectively called biologics, or disease modifying agents. The increasing elderly population worldwide and approval of new drugs for treating various rheumatic diseases, the growing awareness among society about the treatment of rheumatic diseases and lucrative environment of the treatment has driven the growth of the market. Additionally high funding for research and development activities is likely to boost the growth of the market.

Segments Covered

The report on global rheumatology therapeutics market covers segments such as drug class, disease indication, and distribution channel. The drug class segments include disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, uric acid drugs and others. On the basis of disease indication the global rheumatology therapeutics market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, gout, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and others. Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channel the rheumatology therapeutics market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

The APAC region is projected to experience a healthy growth in terms of CAGR over the period of 2018 – 2024. Among the regions North America estimated to be the largest market share on accounts of prevalence of rheumatic arthritis in the U.S. and Canada. Growing healthcare expenditure among the families in the emerging markets such as China, India among others coupled with increasing geriatric population in the region are likely to drive the growth in the Asia-Pacific region, as a result the Asia-Pacific rheumatology market is projected to grow at the swiftest CAGR over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global rheumatology therapeutics market such as, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Genentech, Inc., Novartis AG, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the Global rheumatology therapeutics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of rheumatology therapeutics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the rheumatology therapeutics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help the key players operating in the rheumatology therapeutics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

