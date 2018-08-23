An Excellent Range of Professional Left-Handed Hairdressing Scissors from Scissor Tech Australia

Scissor Tech Australia supplies a wide range of left-handed hairdressing scissors from Matsui, Yasaka and Jaguar. All pairs of scissors from these brands are ergonomic and premium grade.

[AUSTRALIA, 23/08/2018] — Scissor Tech Australia, a supplier of hairdressing tools, carries an extensive range of left-handed hairdressing scissors from trustworthy brands like Matsui, Yasaka and Jaguar. All pairs of scissors from these brands are ergonomic and premium-grade, making them the ideal partner for excellent haircuts.

Left-Handed Hairdressing Scissors

Scissor Tech Australia carries premium-quality left-handed hairdressing scissors designed for left-handed beauty professionals. Distributing trusted brands such as Matsui, Yasaka and Jaguar, the company handpicks left-handed scissors that made with high-quality materials and designed with ergonomics in mind. The left-handed range is available in gorgeous finishes of matte black, glossy rose gold and classic silver steel.

Hairdressers require excellent hairdressing tools to achieve all kinds of haircuts. Made from premium-grade steel and designed by renowned brands, Scissor Tech Australia’s collection of shears is composed of top-quality tools for hairdressers. Each pair of scissors is a precision instrument, allowing beauty professionals to create clean, sharp cuts for a stunning look.

Nothing Less than High-Quality

Scissor Tech Australia aims to provide nothing less than the best quality hairdressing tools for the Australian market. Each pair of scissors features comfortable handles that provide maximum control and maneuverability while in use. They are expertly designed and reduce the need for constant maintenance.

At Scissor Tech Australia, customers will receive a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects for all their purchased products. As a national wholesaler, Scissor Tech Australia also ensures competitive prices without compromising quality.

About Scissor Tech Australia

Established in 1998, Scissor Tech has been supplying hairdressers and barbers with high-performance scissors and shears, reliable mobile service as well as expert advice in choosing the most suitable hairdressing tool. From thinning shears to swivel scissors, Scissor Tech Australia carries a wide range of products that meet the individual needs of professional hairdressers. The company carries Matsui and Yatsuka, two of the most famous Japanese scissor brands in the world. They come in various colours and finishes, giving clients an excellent range to choose from.

For more information about Scissor Tech Australia and their range of high-quality hairdressing tools, visit their website at https://www.scissortechaustralia.com.au/.