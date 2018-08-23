Output Factory Server for InDesign Now Can Split Files into Page Groups

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory Server 2.1.2, a feature update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory Server automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders. The software offers layer versioning, preflighting, PDF security presets, FTP file delivery, unlimited users and much more. The new version lets users split InDesign files into consecutive groups of several pages (for example, every 2 pages, 3 pages etc.)

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory Server 2.1.2, a feature update to company’s output automation tool for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactoryServer.php). Output Factory Server automates InDesign production workflow by processing files from watched hot folders. The app offloads printing and exporting from InDesign to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the output process.

The new version adds the ability to split InDesign files into consecutive groups of several pages using the new “Save as n pages” option. For example, users can split a 20-page document into five InDesign files of 4 pages each, or ten double-page files and so on. In addition, the new update improves export of non-consecutive groups of pages to single PDF files and fixes a file naming issue during output to IDML format.

Output Factory Server is intended to run on a dedicated machine and serve unlimited users on a network via watched hot folders. Users can create hot folders for different output targets such as hi-res PDF, large format printing, Flash files and so on. The app offers the following key features:

-Output InDesign files automatically from hot folders

-Supports print, PDF, PostScript, TIFF, EPUB and other formats

-Output to multiple formats from a single hot folder

-Automatic email notifications on errors and other events

-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as separate files

-Variable output file names

-Automatic preflighting

-PDF security presets for different workflows

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory Server can be purchased from Zevrix web site for US$699.95, as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.