Professional Mobile Radio Market – Increasing Adoption of Professional Mobile Radio Devices For Public Safety

According to a new market report Professional Mobile Radio Market, published by Transparency Market Research, the global professional mobile radio market is expected to reach US$ 36,285.7 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is expected to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. North America is estimated to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of more than 9.0% through 2026. Technical advancements, increased digitization, and the presence of a large number of professional mobile radio manufacturers are anticipated to significantly influence the global professional mobile radio market in North America.

Growing significance of efficient critical communication operations across the world and increasing adoption of digital technology in the communication sector driving the global professional mobile radio market

Increasing adoption of professional mobile radio (PMR) devices for public safety and government organizations for mission critical communication operations is expected to boost the overall market in the near future. The ability of PMR devices to offer cost-effective and reliable communication systems is fueling the demand for them. Furthermore, convergence of public and private LTE network with PMR technology is expected to boost the demand for PMR devices across different application areas during the forecast period. Moreover, increased presence of a number of professional mobile radio manufacturers and post-sale service providers across the regions has led to a subsequent rise in the demand for professional mobile radio devices, which is likely to propel the market during the forecast period.

In terms of professional mobile radio system, both North America and Europe are mature markets owing to high awareness among users and technological development. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust expansion from 2018 to 2026. Rising penetration of technology as well as significant investments in the communication sector and digitization across countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, China, India, South Africa, and Brazil is anticipated to offer prominent opportunities for professional mobile radio providers in the near future.

The global professional mobile radio market is broadly segmented based on technology into digital and analog. According to the research study, the digital technology segment of the market held a prominent share and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position, both in terms of revenue and volume, during the forecast period. The digital technology segment is further sub-segmented into TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio), TETRAPOL, project 25 (P25), DMR (Digital Mobile Radio) and others (NXDN, dPMR, PDT). Among the sub-segments, project 25 accounted for a major share, globally, followed by the DMR sub-segment, in terms of revenue and volume. Moreover, the project 25 sub-segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. The research study includes professional mobile radio market analysis by regions, which is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Based on application of professional mobile radio devices, the public safety segment accounted for a major share of the global market in 2017. However, the commercial application segment is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Several small-, medium-, and large-scale companies are increasingly adopting professional mobile radios in order to streamline processes in the commercial sector. is further sub-segmented into retail, transportation, utility, mining, and others. Among these, the transportation sub-segment held a major share of the commercial segment of the global professional mobile radio market, in terms of revenue as well as volume, in 2017. While, the public safety segment is further categorized into military & defense, home security, emergency & medical services, fire department, and others. Among the sub-segments, the military & defense sub-segment accounted for a prominent share of the public safety segment of the market share, while emergency & medical services and fire department segments are projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.