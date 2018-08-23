Samsung India Contributes to Flood Relief in Kerala, Deploys Service Vans, Will Set Up Relief Camp

Samsung India has deployed its Customer Service Vans and will set up a relief camp in the state of Kerala, as part of its efforts to reach out to persons affected by the recent floods. The employees of the Company, including its three R&D centres and 2 factories, are also making a voluntary contribution for the people of the state.

To help the flood affected in the state, Samsung India will contribute INR 1.5 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) alongside donating 10,000 bedding sets to the people of the state. The cheque will be handed over to Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, by a Samsung representative in Thiruvananthapuram.

The relief camp in the state that will provide mobile charging stations and Samsung refrigerators to store food, milk and medicines, Samsung microwave ovens to warm food, Samsung television for entertainment and also Samsung mobile phones and tablets for free voice and video calling facility so that people can connect with their relatives and near ones.

Samsung Customer Service Vans, which were introduced in the state in 2017 to provide quality service to Samsung consumers in rural India, will provide service to Samsung consumers in the state.