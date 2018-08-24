Almond Drinks Market Opportunity Assessment 2016–2021

Market Data Forecast has announced the addition of the “Almond Drinks Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016 – 2021″ report to their offering.

Ground almonds when extracted gives a drink that consists of nutty flavor and creamy texture, such drinks are called Almond Drinks Almond drinks doesn’t contain lactose, and is very most well-liked by customers that are lactose intolerant and people that avoid dairy farm products, as well as vegetarian consumers.

Common brands of almond drinks include Blue Diamond’s Almond Breeze and WhiteWave Food’s Silk PureAlmond are largely consumed globally. Almond drinks are the foremost consumed milk alternate worldwide that are boosting the sales growth over the recent years. Dietary restrictions can also be taking part in a significant role in the rise of almond drinks during the recent past because the drinks lack high quantity of lactose compared to normal milk or products based on milk. Almond drinks are rich in proteins and are calcium fortified drinks.

Almond drinks contain low calories that help in reducing the chance of cardiovascular disease. Almond drinks consist high quantity of lipids, proteins and fibers that make it a healthy drink and is generally consumed by those who are lactose intolerant and others. Along with the previously mentioned points, almond drinks conjointly contains essential nutrients equivalent to vitamin B6 and C, riboflavin, etc.

Almond Drinks Market: Drivers and Challenges

The driving factors of global Almond Drinks market are raising demand for lactose-free food product because of their simple digestion, increasing incidence of hereditary disease, growing awareness of consumers concerning lactose-free food product and manufacturers providing a variety of dairy farm products among others. Manufacturers are providing innovative dairy farm products to the customers so as to stay in the competition in international almond drink market. Growing population of inherited disease customers is additionally a significant factor that is driving the worldwide almond drink market.

In Almond Drinks market there are many key players, some of them are Fuerst Day Lawson, THE LUZ ALMOND COMPANY PTY LTD, The Pressery, MALK Organics, Alpro, Provamel, NATURA FOODS, DREAM, Nutriops S,L, Blue Diamond Growers, Rude Health.

Regional Overview

The Global Almond Drinks market is categorized into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Europe depending on the region. North America has the leading marketplace for Almond Drinks within the world, that is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The Asia – Pacific is expected to experience a very high growth rate during the aforementioned forecast period.

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

