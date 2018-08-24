GPON Equipment Market – Growing Demand For Energy Conservation and A Strong Optical Network Setup

Gigabyte passive optical network (GPON) standards, compared to PON standards, use larger variable length packets and offer higher efficiency and better bandwidth. As more and more telecom operators switch from fiber-to-the-business (FTTB) to GPON-based fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) rollouts, the demand for and sales of GPON equipment has grown.

The research report studies the various segments of the global GPON equipment market such as optical line terminal (OLT), digital subscriber line access multiplexers (DSLAMs), passive optical splitters, PON optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminal, and cable modem termination systems (CMTS).

With the help of the latest research tools, the report provides a well-balanced analysis of the global GPON equipment market. It discusses the major product and regional markets, highlights the key factors driving and hampering the growth, identifies major players competing at a global and domestic level, and provides sharp insights and recommendations for improvement.

Continuous improvement in technology, demand for better quality fiber in network architecture from service providers, and introduction of new fiber the FTTH projects in Russia, China, and the U.S. has driven the global GPON equipment market so far. Apart from this, high return on investments, low cost of ownership, optimized bandwidth connectivity, advanced security, and simplified network operations have also contributed toward the growth of the GPON equipment market.

The Europe market for GPON equipment is set to witness impressive growth by 2018 with prominent telecom operators transitioning from FTTB to GPON-based FTTH rollouts. In addition, growing demand for energy conservation and a strong optical network setup has bolstered the growth of the GPON equipment market in Europe.

Increased internet penetration, large-scale investments in research and development infrastructure, and surging demand for higher bandwidths from countries such as India, Japan, Taiwan, and China have helped the Asia Pacific GPON equipment market dominate the global market. However, since major operators in APAC have already taken out massive shipments of OLT and ONT for GPON FTTH rollouts, this region is likely to witness slower growth over the next three years.

The leading vendors operating in the GPON equipment market include Hitachi Ltd., Ericsson, Ubiquoss Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Zhone Technologies Inc., UTStarcom Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Calix Network Inc., AT & T Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Broadlight, PMC-Sierra Inc., Nokia – Siemens, Verizon Communications Inc., Transwitch, NEC Corp., ECI Telecom, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Broadcom, Tellabs Inc., Dasan Networks Inc., Fiberhome Technologies Group, Cisco Systems Inc., ZTE Corp., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., ZyXEL Communications Corp., Sumitomo Electric Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., and Adtran Inc.