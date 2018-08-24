Modeina Selling Lots Along Aqua Place and Zachary Street

Modeina lots are available along Aqua Place, Zachary Street and Scope Place. The residential real estate is a growing community ideal for families and young couples.

[Victoria, 24/08/2018] – Modeina, a master-planned community in Burnside, introduces land for sale along Aqua Place, Zachary Street and Scope Place. Modeina is a rising community with a peaceful and active neighbourhood lifestyle suitable for families and young couples.

Available Land in Modeina

With more than seven other areas already sold out, Modeina is now selling lots ranging from 448 square metres to 728 square metres in Stage 17B along Zachary Street and 776 square metres to 824 square metre in Stage 12C.

Life in Modeina

Modeina offers a comfortable and interactive lifestyle for residents. The estate is ideal for those looking for a neighbourhood with a variety of accessible educational institutions, commercial establishments, green parks and transportation means.

The Modeina master-plan includes:

• Cycling and walking path

• Proposed community BBQ, playground and open space

• Burnside Primary School opening Term 1 2019

• Wetlands and conservation area

• Burnside Heights Children’s and Community Centre

• 10-minute walkway to Burnside Shopping Centre

• Local bus stop

About Modeina

A project by the Dennis Family Corporation, Modeina is a rising community in Burnside, Victoria. It is a real estate development with a built environment designed for modern families and young couples. The community has ready access to modern facilities and is within close proximity to local amenities. It is located next to Caroline Springs and is 30 kilometres away from Melbourne CBD.

For more information about Modeina, visit their website at https://www.modeina.com.au.