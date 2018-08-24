Wireline Services 2018 Market Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Historical Analysis, and Forecast to 2023

WireLine Services Market Highlights:-

Wireline service market is expected to expand due to various factors that drive the market. The factors include, oil price recovery, increasing oil exploration and field development activities, rising number of mature oil wells. For instance, there has been a significant discovery by Westwood Energy Group in offshore deep-water in Atlantic region in Guyana.

Wireline is a cabling service used by oil and gas wells operators for lowering equipment down the well so as to perform variety of operations such as well intervention, pipe recovery, reservoir evaluation, and others. The global Wireline Services Market is expected to generate a CAGR of 9.5 % during the forecast period ending 2027.

WireLine Services Global Market Top Key Players:-



The key players of global wireline services market are GE Oil and Gas (U.S.), Weatherford International (U.S.), Schlumberger (U.S.), Superior Energy Services (U.S.), Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (U.S.), C&J Energy Services Ltd. (U.S.), and National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (U.S.). Halliburton (U.S.), Basic Energy Services, Inc. (U.S.), Expro International Group Holding Ltd. (UK), Wireline Engineering Ltd. (UK), Oilserv (UAE), and SGS (Switzerland) are among others.

WireLine Services Industry Segments:-

To generate a detailed understanding of the wire line services market the report has been segmented on the basis of

Application – completion, intervention and logging.

Type – E- lines and slicklines.

Well type – cased wells and open wells.

Location – offshore and onshore.

Global Wireline Service Market Analysis:-

Global wireline services market is expected to observe phenomenal growth during the forecast period owing to increasing exploration and drilling activities and recovery of oil prices after price shock of 2014. North America region has held for the largest market share in wireline services market, in 2017. In North America region exploration activities and rock study activities for shale oil, oil sands, and carbonate rocks are rising. For an instance the production of shale oil in 2017 was 4.67 million barrels, which contributed half of the total oil production from U.S. Asia Pacific and Africa region are likely to lead to the growth of wireline services market. Major growth attributors are discoveries in the Gulf of Thailand, and South China Sea from Asia Pacific and Mediterranean Sea and Egypt desert from Africa.

Major Points From Table Of Content:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

