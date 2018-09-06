iNextrix Technologies Announced Its Participation as an Exhibitor in GITEX 2018

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.( https://inextrix.com) aka iNextrix is one of the renowned IT companies based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The directors of the company, Mr. Samir Doshi and Mr. Arpit Modi addressed the media and reporters on 1st Sep, 2018 to make an announcement about their participation in GITEX Technology Week 2018, Dubai. The trade show will be held from 14 – 18 Oct, 2018 at Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai.

The company will be participating as one of the exhibitors in this most renowned trade show. It will be exhibiting from India Pavilion at the trade show. The visitors will be welcomed by the directors and team of this IT company at Booth No: B1 – 20 in Hall no: 1 during 14 to 18 Oct, 2018.

The directors of the company, Mr. Arpit Modi and Mr. Samir Doshi are going all the way to Dubai along with the other team members to participate in this trade show and attend their booth visitors personally.

GITEX is one of the popular trade shows for all companies and businesses belong to the ICT domain. This is the 38th year of this expo and according to the shared statistics and details by the GITEX spokesperson this time is going to be the most enthralling expo in the region. There will be more than 4700 exhibitors from 140+ countries attending more than 100,000 visitors. The expo will welcome more than 16,000 buyers from corporate and government sectors. There will be more than 6500 personal meetings as part of networking. In a nutshell, this trade show is going to provide the biggest platform to the exhibitors and visitors for networking and growth. The tagline of this trade show is “Witness the Future in GITEX 2018.”

The directors of the company shared their views with the media that are recited here:

“The GITEX 38th Technology Week 2018 has a theme of ‘Witness the Future’ and being one of the best IT companies we help our customers to create futuristic products and sustainable businesses.

We are popular for our futuristic unified communications products and solutions. Thus, we have to go to the GITEX as our business model and theme of GITEX are complimenting each other. We are extremely excited for our participation in the largest trade show within the Middle East, Asia and Africa and yes, we will keep you posted with more press meetings and from our social media platforms, so stay tuned to get minute level details. Thank You!”

According to the shared details, the company is all set to showcase its major services in the VoIP segment as well as its products developed for service providers, SMBs and enterprises. The directors of the company have shown willingness to attend the personal meeting requests as well during their stay and have invited everyone to visit them at Booth: B1 -20, Hall no: 01, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai during 14 – 18 Oct, 2018.

About iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

It is a leading IT company that caters to its customers with various IT services. The main focus area of the company is VoIP. The company is going to participate in GITEX 38th Technology Week 2018. To book a personal meeting or to get more information, please

Visit https://inextrix.com/blog/inextrix-exhibits-gitex-2018