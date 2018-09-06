Jaundice Meter Market 2018 | Status( 2013-2017) and Forecast(2018-2025)

A Jaundice meter is an instrument that measure the yellowish pigmentation of the skin and other mucous membranes caused by hyperbilirubinemia (increased levels of bilirubin in the blood). They are broadly utilized in children’s hospitals, baby caring centers all around the world.

This report focuses on the Jaundice Meter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America ranks the first in terms of production volume of Jaundice Meter, consists of 39.33% the global market in 2016; Europe and China come the second and the third places, consist of 29.14% and 12.24% of the global market respectively in the same year.

Dräger is the dominator of Jaundice Meter market, occupies 52.63% of the global market share in 2016; While, Natus Medical, with a market share of 3.60%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers together consist of approximately 28.96% of the global market.

Jaundice Meter Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dräger

Delta Medical International

Xuzhou Kejian Hi-tech

Aegis Medicals

Natus Medical

Refine Medical Technology

M&B

Micro Lab

Jaundice Meter Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Jaundice Meter Market Segment by Type, covers

Portable

Bench-top

Jaundice Meter Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Home

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Jaundice Meter market.

Chapter 1, to describe Jaundice Meter Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Jaundice Meter, with sales, revenue, and price of Jaundice Meter, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Jaundice Meter, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Jaundice Meter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Jaundice Meter sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

