Mega Recruitment Drive at Cogniter- Come and Join Team of Inspiring People and Outgrow Your Career

Looking for a bright future, come and join one of the best IT company in India and worldwide. Cogniter Technologies is conducting its mega walk-in-job fair for fresher and experienced candidates in Chandigarh.

This drive is exclusively being organized for recruitment in DOT NET, Web Design, and Network Engineer. Bulk hiring drive has been in motion from 3rd September 2018 and will stay till 15th September 2018. The mega job fair will help in connecting the aspiring talents as it is open for both professional and young ambitious intellects.

It is a great opportunity for job seekers and employers to find the best from the successful established IT Company. Our mission is to help aspiring candidates polish their talent by providing a suitable platform and opportunity.

Click here for more details about the Mega recruitment drive in multiple cities across India.

Why is Cogniter Technologies the Best Place to Work?

Working in Cogniter provides you a whole range of opportunities that are required for growth.

Pleasant Working Environment

Cogniter work environment lets people be themselves. If you have ideas, you can always pitch them without worrying about anything. People are open-minded here and willing to listen to you.

Fast-track Growth

Cogniter provides employees with an atmosphere where they can learn and grow. Here you will be given different assignments where you have to deal with clients of different temperamental, which will help you become a stronger person in the work field and successful.

Rewards & Recognition

Get rewarded for your hard work with Employee of the Month awards, biannual increments, movie vouchers etc. We encourage teams to come together, be accountable, feel empowered to make decisions and get the deserving recognition.

Open Door Policy

Our open door policy ensures that employees can share their thoughts or voice their concerns with clients, managers, or even the Directors. Cogniter lets you work with several talented employees. They will always push the envelope when it comes to creating new ideas.

Fun, Parties & More

At Cogniter, we understand that one needs to be relaxed and refreshed to get more productive at work. Team lunches, festival celebrations, yoga sessions, parties, and many other fun activities to get a break from your daily routine! Why don’t you just join and see for yourself?

About Cogniter Technologies

We are a multinational team of skilled designers, developers, and digital marketers. Cogniter Technologies is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner company with a long history of successfully assisting online businesses with innovative technology.

We are serving clients since 2003 and we are confident that our team of 100+ professionals working in the United States, India, Canada, and Panama has the skills your business needs to grow. Cogniter puts employees at the forefront of innovation where they collaborate with each other to nurture ideas and create a culture that breeds success.

A career at Cogniter Technologies will give you an opportunity to join in the dynamic culture that welcomes your ideas and your entrepreneurial spark. The learning opportunities are vast and you will get an opportunity to work with the best minds in the industry.

Contact us to explore more about the company or you can email us at mailto:info@cogniter.com

Without wasting any time, come and participate in the Mega recruitment drive and grab a position for yourself!

You can share your CV at dsingh@cogniter.com or call us at 9878490165

Timing- 3-15 Sep, 9:30AM – 05:30P

Hurry Up and Get your Dream Job!!