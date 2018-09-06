SHUKR Reveals Abaya Showcase for Upcoming Fall Season

While looking ahead to cooler weather and planning your new fall wardrobe, SHUKR is making sure there’s an abaya for every occasion.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading provider of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the west, will soon be releasing its new line of fashionable abayas. SHUKR, an Islamic clothing company with current headquarters in Jordan, is proud to be able to provide inspirational fashion choices and style advice to the modern Muslim women.

The new fall collection has been a favourite among Muslim women, highlighting the modest solutions available as the colder weather sets in. This seasons highlights include full length coats, hijabs, tunics and trousers in a variety of warm fabrics such as wool, corduroy and cotton. However, the favorite of the collection is, without a doubt, SHUKR’s range of abayas.

Across most Islamic clothing companies, abayas seem to be the most popular garment among Muslim women. SHUKR abayas in particular stand out because they are simple, functional, modest and fit in well with modern western wear.

“The practicalities of a Muslim woman’s life have been considered as well,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Director. “For example, although the sleeves are slim, hidden zippers have been placed at the bottom of the sleeves so that they can be unzipped and rolled up when a woman needs to make wudu for prayer.”

The new collection will speak to Muslim women around the world, as it displays the beauty of Islam in the fall season. SHUKR’s Easy Care range also makes it effortless to bring an elegant touch of style to any woman’s wardrobe.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.shukr.co.uk

