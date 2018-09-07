​Street play on Social Media and Internet safety at Growel’s 101 Mall

​Growel’s 101 Mall, Kandivali and Universal School in Dahisar came up with a unique initiative to educate people on Social Media and Cyber Safety. Students from the school performed a street play in the premises of the mall to create awareness about the topic.

The play saw students conveying the message in an extremely creative manner with impactful dialogues, slogans and creative placards. They spoke about how the Internet and Social Media can prove to be the path to knowledge, but people have to be aware about its usage. The play put forth the message that ‘Right knowledge about the Internet and Social Media is good knowledge.’

The 30-minute long play showcased information and cautions to be taken about Social Media and its usage and how we stand to benefit from doing so. It was highly appreciated by mall visitors.