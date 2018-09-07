Major Ports Register Positive Growth of 5.13%

The Major ports in India have recorded a growth of 5.13% and together handled 288.38 Million Tonnes of cargo during the period April to August, 2018 as against 274.32 Million Tonnes handled during the corresponding period of previous year.

For the period from April-August 2018, nine Ports Kolkata (incl. Haldia), Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Kamarajar, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deendayal have registered positive growth in traffic.

Cargo traffic handled at Major Ports: The highest growth was registered by Kamarajar Port (17.24%), followed by Deendayal Port (11.16%), Paradip (10.93%), Cochin (10.13%) and Kolkata (9.01%).