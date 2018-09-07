Markelytics Solutions runs an empowerment drive this World Literacy Day in the nearby Government School

School officials including the students express happiness but want more organizations to conduct a similar drive

• Employees of Markelytics solution donate 500+ books/note-books/ stationery items to 80+ students of the Government Model Primary School, Hosahalli

• The book donation drive ensures the right kind of books are stocked in the library, and every student is equipped with basic items for getting a good education

• Books donated were in Kannada to ensure every student has access to knowledge of great personalities and stories of morals

• Students from Class 1 to 8 were present at the event, and they received notebooks and other stationary items

Bangalore, 7th September 2018: Markelytics Solutions, a leading global Market Research agency providing end-to-end research solutions, today unveiled a literacy empowerment drive at Government Model Primary School, Hosahalli on the occasion of World Literacy Day. It was a joint initiative by the company & its employee, wherein a delegate of Markelytics Solutions visited the school and spoke to teachers & students at length about the need for education and its benefits apart from distributing books and other stationery items.

To ensure every student knows the right aspects of life from a young age, Markelytics Solutions donated books in Kannada on National Leaders, National Festivals, moral & motivational storybooks to the library of this School. A common finding by employees of the company when they were on a recce to Government schools in the vicinity was the need for students to be exposed to better mediums of education to improve their vocabulary in English. Using this insight, the company also stocked the library with dictionaries to help students understand the meaning of Kannada words in English. The employees altogether collected 500+ books/notebooks/stationary items in total.

Talking about the initiative Mr Jasal Shah, – CEO, Managing Director of Markelytics Solutions said, “This is an initiative that relates to building a better future for children and hence very close to my heart. I’m happy with the proactiveness exhibited by our employees to execute the empowerment drive on the eve of National Literacy Day. We as a company will continue backing such initiatives. We plan to make this a repeat activity and have more schools covered in the coming time.”

Mrs Renuka, Head-Mistress of the school, said “We appreciate the efforts of Markelytics Solutions to help stock our library with the right kind of books and resources. This has resulted in a lot of enthusiasm among our students. It is initiatives like these that help spark enthusiasm among kids to take up to learning.”

Shruthi, a class V student of the school said “I’m so happy to have notebooks, pens, geometry box, crayons received from the drive. It now helps me organise notes for each subject that we have.” She said beaming with her innocent smile (translated into English).

The team of Markelytics present at the event spoke to most of the students, and they were amazed to see their energy and enthusiasm. Rachan, Associate Director- HR, present at the event, said, “We’re happy to contribute to the school. Unfortunately, we could not cover all the schools, but it would be great if we see more organization taking up this initiative and helping students of at least one school in their vicinity. Our unified efforts will go a long way in building a better future for these kids and the society as a whole.”

