Worldwide Potato Protein Market Research Report – Size, Type, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2024.

Description: The use of potato in the food industry has encouraged food investigators and biotech scientists for studying its nutritional value. Increasing inclination of consumers towards plant-based proteins has further increased the consumption of potato protein. To enhance the production of potato proteins for large-scale production new production techniques and experimental trials are being conducted. Among all the functional ingredient, protein ranks very high in terms of future potential. Potato protein has emerged as one of the most trending segment, owing to growing demand for plant-based protein and lifestyle shift towards vegan diets.

The major factors driving the potato protein market:

Rising vegan population, consumer concerns regarding food allergens in products, changing lifestyles and investments from multi-national industries, increasing demand for protein isolates among health-conscious consumers continues to propel the uptake for potato proteins. Also, functional properties of potato proteins are finding lucrative applications in production of functional foods which fuels growth of the Global Potato Protein Market. However, low awareness among consumers about techniques involved with the production of potato proteins has stood as a barrier for the growth of the global potato protein market.

The global potato protein market is segmented based on product type, application and geography:

Global potato protein market, by type:

Isolates and concentrates. Extracted by specialized technologies, the protein composition of the isolate is said to contain somewhere between 90-95% amino acid concentrations, along with high bioavailability and solubility. It is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is resultant to the high consumption of concentrates in the feed industry.

Global potato protein market, by application:

Meat products, dairy products, bakery & confectionery, processed food, beverages, sports nutrition, animal feed and others.

Global potato protein market, Based on region:

North America, Latin America, APAC and Middle East & Africa. North America majorly contributes to the market due to the growing consumer awareness on the effects of animal proteins and increasing demand for gluten-free products. With increased demand for functional proteins and consumer health and safety concerns, Europe has the second largest market for potato protein. European consumers will continue to adopt potato protein in their dietary lifestyles.

Global potato protein market, key players:

Avebe, Tereos, Roquette, Agrana, Omega Protein, DuPont, Kerry Group, ADM, Cargill, KMC Ingredients, Sudstarke, AKV Langholt, Peppes, Emsland, Meelunie etc.

