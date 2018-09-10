Aviation Test Equipment Market Share, Technologically Advancement, Opportunities & Future Scope 2025

10th September 2018 – Global Aviation Test Equipment Market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing defense budget. The increasing usage of software adaptable solution is presumed to have a positive impact on the growth of this industry. In addition, the multi-use test system for scalable and configurable testers and multiple weapon platform is projected to fuel the growth of global aviation test equipment market. The wavering government expenditures is projected to boost the market growth. It helps the manufacturers to craft more affordable test equipment solutions. These solutions can be adapted to support multiple programs which helps in reducing the development and maintenance cost.

The escalating product innovation and increasing aerospace activity is expected to spur the demand for aviation test equipment. However, the maintenance of legacy platforms and short life span of avionics module could pose a challenge for the aviation test equipment industry. This equipment is used in aviation vertical for upgrading and maintain the pneumatic, hydraulic and electrical power systems. Maintenance and regular checkups of aircraft is an important factor in both defense and commercial sector. The key emerging trend in the market is the UAS (unmanned aircraft system) flight testing. The size of UAS ranges from a micro vehicle to full scale aircraft of several thousand pounds. These flights are tested for safe and efficient operations. Many classic flight test techniques have also been developed for manned flight-testing that can be directly used for UAS applications.

The introduction of low-emission jet engine is expected to be one of the key factors contributing to the growth of this industry. In October 2015, GE Aviation developed a new high-thurst jet engine named as GEnx. The engine currently powers the Boeing 787 Dreamliner owing to the benefits associated with it such as high reliability, less NOx emissions and best fuel burning capacity. Also, In December 2015, The U.S Army gave a contract to GE Aviation for the research and development of silicon carbide based power electronics which will support the high-voltage next generation ground vehicle electrical power architecture. The aviation test equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type into Pneumatic, electrical, hydraulic and power aviation test equipment. The hydraulic aviation test equipment is used to test hydraulic brakes, gears, and flaps in an aircraft. At the time of hydraulic brake failure, the high-pressure pneumatic back-up source is used to actuate the brakes.

On the basis of applications, the aviation test equipment is used by military sector and commercial sector. The commercial aviation test equipment segment is presumed to dominate the market owing to the increasing number of orders and deliveries of commercial aircraft. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of more resources and technology expertise in this region. In addition, the increased air traffic in defense and commercial segments supports the industry growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the coming seven years in accordance to the government regulations coupled with strong financial support. Also, the growing aircraft manufacturing companies will accentuate the industry growth. The major players in this industry are Airbus, Boeing, Rockwell Collins, GE Aviation, Honeywell International Inc., SPHEREA Test & Services and Moong Inc. Other players are 3M, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Avionics Inc., Textron Aviation Inc. and Teradyne Inc. Companies such as Airbus and Boeing are estimated to occupy the large segment among other players owing to the development of superior and novel aircraft in defense as well as commercial sector.

In July 2015, Boeing and TATA announced strategic aerospace agreement to collaborate in aerospace and defense manufacturing and integrated system development opportunities which includes unmanned aerial vehicles. In March 2016, Airbus introduced a new non-destructive testing tool named as Line Tool in their popular jetliner A350 XWB. The tool is cost-effective, user-friendly and portable.

