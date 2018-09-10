Education Industry Research Report,Education Market Research Reports Consulting,Education Business Review,Education Industry Research and Market Reports : Ken Research

The education industry has significant development in the learning techniques and implementation of various innovative practices to address the development. According to the report analysis, ‘Market Research Report For Education’ suggests that the market of education is expected to dominate the huge share across the globe with more development in the technology and establishment in the apps for learning. With the development in technology and introduction of apps is changing the way of learning and enhancing the way of teaching things. Online education slowly eliminate the traditional way of teaching. Many younger students those who are in financial crisis they prefer online classes and this drive the growth of education market.

Many key players are working in this sector and provide so many platforms with the series of application in their leaning apps. Major portion of education is effected by the application of learning apps which include healthier lifestyle, management of time and others. Learning app such as FLIPGRID is one of the most installed app by the every learner in which a grid is created for a classroom or community. Flipgrid is the leading video discussion platform used by millions of educators, families and Pre-K to PhD across the United States and beyond. It is a great way to quickly assess how your students are connecting and applying new information. In this learning app, the learning community can interact with various postings by sending short messages or ‘hearts’ to show support for an idea and it is also observed that this platform is being mostly employed with young children in schools. Moreover, this video discussion platform has acquired by Microsoft and in a study it is said that more than 20 million teachers and students use it across the world. Microsoft has been improving its Office 365 for education offering, and also overhauling its web versions of Office to be easier and faster to use for collaboration. In addition, the entertainment level of Flipgrid app enhance the learning experience for the students generating more active and interactive participation. Teachers use this app to make their course reorganize or to make learning fun and interactive for students rather than making it a burden for students. Another possibility opening up with Flipgrid, are their Global Grid Connection. Once logged into the admin area, you have access to tons of other educators who are sharing their grids. Notes can also be stored easily in the application of app and boosting self-learning habits which attracts the rising learners more than uninteresting classroom. According to report analysis, ‘Education Busness Review’ states that Microsoft is one of the most popular key player for the learning apps with over millions of installation.

For Microsoft, which is facing increased competition in the classroom from both Google and Apple in recent years, the acquisition of Flipgrid is the latest in its effort to appeal to students and teachers. This platform is used in 180 countries, but with the Microsoft acquisition, Flipgrid will be free to use in school, and anyone who has already paid for a subscription will be receiving a refund. Prior to the acquisition, Flipgrid had maintained a longstanding relationship with Microsoft. Before 18 months, the two companies announced a partnership which allowed for Flipgrid with a number of Microsoft products. With the installation of Flipgrid in the schools, the schools are becoming a big battle ground for leading technologies companies.

The installation of Flipgrid is majorly done in the developed countries (such as Europe, America and others) whereas the developing countries (such as India) are also showing their interest and integrating with the Flipgrid learning app. Additionally, in the developed countries the key factor as Google’s free G Suite for education competes strongly with Microsoft in K-12 classrooms. Furthermore, USA government is in major support of learning apps and immensely for growth in education sector.

The all development in technology related to education sector help the students to knowing their strength, true capability and potential whereas, through the applications of learning apps the subjects are taught through games and graphic rather than lengthy texts. Therefore, the market of education is growing significantly with the development in the technology and new innovation in the existing learning apps.

