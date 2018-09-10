Processed Eggs are also used as a primary source of high-quality protein in sports and bodybuilding.

Overview:

Processing of eggs is done by removing egg shells and processing the obtained liquid product to make it suitable for consumption in several food products. The steps involved in egg processing are the removal of egg shells, filtration, mixing, and blending, stabilizing, pasteurizing, freezing or drying and packaging. Different equipment is used at several stages of egg processing. Processed eggs are used extensively as an ingredient in numerous food products such as baked foods, dairy and dairy products and confectionery. The Processed Egg Market Size is anticipated to grow at a 3.60% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 and it is estimated that the global market is relied upon to achieve USD 32.47 billion by 2023. Because of their functional properties such as enhanced freshness, longer shelf-life, and simple storage and transportation requirement, they are considered superior to their unprocessed counterparts.

Underlying Causes

A growth in the consumption of processed egg products in the bakery and functional foods is driving the egg processing and equipment market. The growing consciousness regarding health and lifestyle is further boosting the market growth. The technical advancements in egg processing equipment technology can be accredited to the overall growth of the market. The convenience and ease of usage and storage associated with processed eggs are further expected to drive the market. Due to an increase in the urban population and busy lifestyles, there is an increase in the demand for this convenience food. Processed eggs eliminate the manual work needed in breaking shells and separating various components of the egg. Eggs are easily found in almost every grocery and meat store at a low price and due to the ease of availability, it is a major limitation of the market. Moreover, the food safety regulations implemented by governments are restraining the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

Based on the geography, the market is classified under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America was the largest market for egg processing and equipment followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for egg processing and equipment mainly due to an increase in the usage of egg in-process food and baked product. The manufacturers are keen on developing technologies that would process egg products with minimal wastage.

The major companies dominating the global processed egg market are vril SCA, Cal-Maine Foods Inc., Eurovo S.R.L., Sanovo Technology Group, Moba B.V.Pulviver, Rose Acre Farms, Rembrandt Enterprises, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, Daybreak Foods, Dr. Oetker and Actini Group.

