Available Office Space

Global Management Consultants AG offers a range of offices, which are also known as “instant offices”, because you can use it immediately, without having to buy furniture or IT. Everything is already there, you just have to bring yourself.

The GMC Business Centers are very popular because they offer quick solutions and give the clients a lot of different options, meaning the customer is very flexible and can also react to certain circumstances more quickly than working from an ordinary office.

Whether as a short term or a long term solution, the offices are completely equipped with a perfect office infrastructure and high qualified employees. This is a perfect solution if you want to expand your business to a different region. It is simple, uncomplicated and cheap. You don”t have any launching costs, no investments and a flexible term of lease. Rieta de Soet says, the availability of offices in a business center is a great benefit for companies coming from abroad, because they get a helping hand from the employees who speak the local language and know the culture and costums.

It is also a good solution for a young entrepreneur, who wants to start self-employment. He gets all the help and information he needs from an experienced and high qualified staff.

Furthermore GMC offers an individual telephone service, backoffice, marketing service, translating services, conference rooms and helps building up your marketing organization. No matter what your needs are, GMC offers a personal and professional service to absolutely amazing prices, says Dr. Fabian de Soet.