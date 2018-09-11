Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Trend, Segmentation and Growth Factors till 2023

Software Defined Network Global Market – Overview

The global Software Defined Network market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to Increasing adoption of software defined networking solutions and services is one major factor fuelling the growth of software defined networking market. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Software Defined Network is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

The global Software Defined Network market is driven due to rapid adoption of Software Defined Network solutions that optimize its networks, are few factors which are propelling the growth of Software Defined Network market to the large extent. The companies like IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation and Big Switch Networks are investing in research & development of Software Defined Network. It helps the company in reducing operational costs and also helps in improving overall customer service life cycle. Software defined networking is a way to deal with computer networking that permits network administrators to manage network services through abstraction of lower-level functionality. It helps in overcoming the limitations associated with traditional network infrastructure.

Key Players:

The prominent players in Software Defined Networking Market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Intersil (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Big Switch Networks (U.S.), Pica8, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China) among others.

Software Defined Network Global Market – Segmentation

The software defined network market can be segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Component : Comprises Solution (Software, Physical Appliances), Services (Integration, Training & Consulting, Support & Maintenance).

: Comprises Solution (Software, Physical Appliances), Services (Integration, Training & Consulting, Support & Maintenance). Segmentation by End User : Comprises Cloud Service Provider, Telecommunication Service Provider, Enterprises among others.

: Comprises Cloud Service Provider, Telecommunication Service Provider, Enterprises among others. Segmentation by Organization Size : Comprises SMEs, Large Enterprises among others.

: Comprises SMEs, Large Enterprises among others. Segmentation by Vertical : Comprises BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Defence & Government, Consumer Goods & Retail, and others.

: Comprises BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Defence & Government, Consumer Goods & Retail, and others. Segmentation by Region: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of software defined networking market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in software defined networking market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing use of mobile devices, tablets and smartphones in that region.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

OEM technology solution providers

Cloud Service Providers

Software Developers

System Integrators

Manufacturing Industry

Government organizations

