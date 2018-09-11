The NYC-Based Freelancer Lands 3 New Clients in Business, Gaming and Sustainability

New York, NY (September, 2018) – In August 2018, Nadia Carmon, a freelance content strategist focused on indie art and tech branding, gained 3 new clients in the business (content) writing, mobile gaming and urban agtech sectors. These projects include stints as a ghostwriter for a Forbes contributor – writing at the intersection of education, technology and entrepreneurship, a Marketing Specialist for a gaming company and a Digital Content Manager for The Urban Wild – a sustainability tech venture that aims to address the issue of food disparity in low-income communities.

Within the next few months she will begin developing her first app on a team of 3; where she will act as Project Manager and Team Developer.

Currently she is seeking publication of an article based on an interview conducted with a NYC-based tech accelerator that is bridging the wealth gap through software training.

She is also working on developing an outline and character profiles for a screenplay she will attempt to write (first draft) for National November Writing Month (NaNoWriMo).

About Nadia Carmon:

Nadia Carmon is a creative professional whose 8+ years of experience in writing and expertise in client building has been instrumental in the development of several independent ventures. Since 2008, she has been a Contributing Writer in the Arts and Entertainment genre for seven publications; a growing list that most recently includes the alternative luxury magazines Prysm (Now Fantôme ) and DeVour. In addition to writing about film and music for Prysm Magazine, she also functioned as their public relations rep; networking with media outlets to pitch and coordinate on features about the magazine as well as writing press releases to expose the general public to the startup.

In 2016, she founded Wet Ink Press Co; a freelance writing company that offers digital marketing to a variety of industries. Her client list includes software companies, record labels, print magazines, online publications, filmmakers, authors and blogs.

As a screenwriter, two of her shorts have been produced, including the 2014

experimental film Stranger, starring Lydia Darly (Exorcist: The Beginning, The Way You Love) and directed by Jeremiah Kipp (Atlas of the Soul, The Minions, The Days God Slept). In 2014, Stranger was an Official Selection of the Roxbury International Film Festival and the Beyond the Beaten Path Film Fest/SoCal Independent Film (Now the Huntington Beach Film Festival).

As a Content Writing Intern with the Digital Branding Institute, she contributed articles on how to build and manage your digital brand and reputation. Her most popular article to date, “How To Use Small Business Hashtags To Promote Your Brand”, was shared 554 times. Her self-published “Low Budget, High Art: An Interview with Indie Filmmaker Jeremiah Kipp” was shared 137 times.

