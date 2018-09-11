Water Heater Repair and Installation in Woodbury, VA

When your water heater stops working properly it causes a lot of problems and inconveniences for the entire household. What could be worse that stepping into a supposed hot shower to have freezing cold water come down on you? How about stepping into a freezing cold shower during the cold winter months?

There are a few steps you can take to trouble shoot whether your water heater is failing, or if there is something else wrong. One of the basic steps is to turn on the hot water faucet; does hot water come out? If there is not a problem with your gas/energy utility company, then it is most likely a problem with the hot water heater.

There is no hot water at the source

If your water heater is not producing any hot water and there is not a problem with your energy source, then the hot water heater is not producing any heat.

If you are not sure whether you have a gas or electric water heater, you will need to check for a "flue", a round chimney pipe found at the top. If there is a flue, this is a good sign that you have a gas powered water heater.

Your Water heater is not producing enough hot water

This issue is common among hot water heater consumers. The first thing you should do is make an adjustment to the dial on the front of the water heater which controls the temperature. Someone may have turned it down without your knowledge. Turn the volume up to a higher setting, wait a few minutes and then test the water’s temperature.

Another thing to troubleshoot for is determining if your water heater is leaking. Do a routine flush of the water heater to remove any built-up deposits; if this doesn’t work, you may need to have the Water Heater TP Relief Valve replaced.

If you determine that you need to replace the Relief Valve or the dip tube in your water heater, you are going to need to call some professionals in the water heater repair and service industry.

A faulty water heater is not anything that we want to mess around with; a water heater can become a dangerous object in your home should it become faulty and not treated timely. If your water heater is making any strange sounds such as the sound of water boiling in the tank—this could be a symptom that the heater is becoming overheated and/or a dangerous amount of pressure is building up.