Connolly Suthers Aims for Appropriate Arrangements for Children of Their Divorce Clients

[TOWNSVILLE, 12/09/2018] — Connolly Suthers, an established law firm in Townsville, Australia, takes into consideration the children in every divorce case. The lawyers of Connolly Suthers provide professional legal advice for all aspects of family law including the welfare of the children.

Children Want More Say in Parents’ Divorce

A recent article by ABC revealed that children of divorcing parents want to be more involved and have a say in the outcome. While most parents want to keep the details of the divorce from the children, a study found that keeping kids out of the loop could do more harm than good.

The study conducted a survey of children aged 10 to 17 and found that most of them felt left out when their parents made major decisions for them without consulting them. According to some respondents, when they do get the chance to speak up, they end up being scolded, mostly if what they say goes against the parent’s interest.

Consultation and Divorce Processing in Australia

Connolly Suthers considers it ideal for divorce clients to have existing arrangements for the children. The Court grants divorce to couples who have carefully thought about their plans. The firm values their relationship with clients and takes a personal approach to understanding client needs through meaningful and comfortable conversations.

Apart from providing assistance with divorce, Connolly Suthers offers professional legal advice for settling related matters like child support, spousal maintenance and division of marital property.

About Connolly Suthers

Established in 1895, Connolly Suthers has become one of North Queensland’s largest and most dynamic law firms. The firm’s team of legal practitioners have years of experience in handling various aspects of family law, conveyancing, criminal law, estate planning and other legal matters.

