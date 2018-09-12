Dental Implants Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018 to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Dental Implants Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Dental Implants Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Dental Implants.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Dental Implants Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. According to report the global dental implants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A dental implant are frames or metal posts that are surgically positioned into the jawbone beneath gums. Once placed, they allow dentist to mount replacement teeth onto them. Dental implants are surgical module that interface with the bone of the jaw or skull to support a dental prosthesis such as a denture, crown, facial prosthesis, bridge. The dental implants are used to support dental prosthetics. A biologic process called osseointegration with materials such as titanium form an intimate bond with bone. These are used in modern dental implants.

The subperiosteal implants, transosteal implants, endosteal implants, and intramucosal implants are various types of dental implants. Subperiosteal implants metal frame are attached below gum tissue but above jawbone. The endosteal implants are usually shaped like a screw or cylinder and are made either of metal, metal covered with ceramic, or ceramic material and are placed within the jawbone. The material used for implants are zirconium and titanium. Endosteal implants is expected to dominate the product segment over the forecast period. Dental Implants treatments are performed in dental clinics, hospitals and research center. Among the end user segment dental clinics account for the largest market share.

Increasing number of dental injuries due to sport injuries and road accidents are some of the key factors contributing growth in this market. According to WHO 10 million people are injured or disabled due to road accidents every year. Moreover, growing applications of dental implants in various therapeutic areas with increasing demand for prosthetics are likely to drive the growth of the market. In the U.S, over 15 million people every year go through bridge and crown replacements for missing teeth says, American Academy for Implant Dentistry. In addition, the adoption of dental implants are increasing among patients and dental surgeons thus fueling the growth of the dental implants market. According to Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), 47.2% of the population in the U.S. above the age of 30 years suffers from some form of periodontal disease. On the other hand, the cost of implant is very high, and limited awareness of the treatment are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Among the region, Europe held the largest market share for dental implant due to developed healthcare infrastructure and implant dentistry are likely to drive growth in this region. Additionally the increasing geriatric population in Europe region is also fostering growth of the market. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. China, is expected to drive market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on global dental implants market covers segments such as, product, material and end user. On the basis of product the global dental implants market is categorized into subperiosteal implants, transosteal implants, endosteal implants and intramucosal implants. On the basis of material the global dental implants market is categorized into zirconium implants and titanium implants. On the basis of end user the global dental implants market is categorized into dental clinics, hospitals, academic & research institute and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2016-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global dental implants market such as, Henry Schein, Inc., Straumann Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, AVINENT Implant System, S.L, Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Health Care, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Osstem Implant, CO., Ltd and Others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global dental implants market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of dental implants market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the dental implants market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the dental implants market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

