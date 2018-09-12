Skoolzy Ends Discount for Jumbo Lacing Beads

Company to End $15.77 Discount on Jumbo Lacing and Stringing Beads

SAN JOSE, Calif. – September 21, 2018 – Skoolzy, and educational toys supplier, has said its $15.77 discount on the 30-piece Jumbo Lacing Beads, launched recently on Amazon, will end [Date]. The Montessori preschool fine motor skills product will soon return to its original Price of $17.99, but customers will still be able to take advantage of reasonable prices and free shipping on orders over $49. Also, the set comes back with a money-back guarantee. Featuring a string and tote, the product is designed to help develop fine motor skills in children three and up. It is also suited for occupational therapy and autism education. For more information click here.

The plastic beads are ¾ to 1 inch across and available in seven shapes. Colors include red, blue, yellow, orange, and green. An orange tote, or Busy Bag, is included and enables one to travel with the set, or easily clean it up. During use, toddlers often forget they are learning as they play. The product, however, helps build logic skills, dexterity, and hand-eye coordination, useful when children learn to write and acquire other skills down the road. For more information click here.

An Idea Guide is include so customers can find innovative ways to use the set with their toddlers. It can be used at home or in the classroom. The Jumbo Lacing Beads are durable as well. They may last for years, or even long enough to be passed on to the next generation. Included in the 9 x 2 x 6 inch, 5 ounce package are 30 beads, a lacing string, and the orange tote. The small pieces should not be put in the toddler's mouth. For more information click here.

Each purchase comes with a satisfaction guarantee and free shipping on orders over $49. Customers can purchase the Jumbo Lacing Beads now on Amazon for $15.77, but this low price won't last long. As of [date], they will have to pay the full price of $17.99 per set. For more information click here.

About Skoolzy

Skoolzy offers high-quality educational products for young children at affordable prices. Suited for toddlers and kids, these products teach and inspire toddlers as they play for hours, at home or in school. The innovative products are part of the Educational Treasures line.

