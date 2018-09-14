Cement Markets in Americas Research and Analysis to 2022: Radiant Insights

September 14, 2018: The industry report package Cement Markets in Americas to 2022 – Market Size, Development, and Forecasts offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for cement in different American countries. The package includes cement country reports from the following countries:

Argentina, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, United States, Uruguay

The reports include historic market data from 2011 to 2017 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented tables and graphs.

The latest market data for this research include:

– Overall cement market size, 2011-2022

– Cement market size by product segment, 2011-2022

– Growth rates of the overall cement market and different product segments, 2011-2022

– Shares of different product segments of the overall cement market, 2011, 2017 and 2022

The product segments discussed in the data reports include:

• White Portland cement

• Other Portland cement

• Aluminous cement

• Hydraulic cements

• Cement clinkers

The reports help answering the following questions:

– What is the current size of the cement market in different American countries?

– How is the cement market divided into different product segments?

– How are the overall market and different product segments growing?

– How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

– What is the market potential compared to other countries?

Among the key reasons to purchase include the following:

– Gain an outlook of the historic development, current market situation, and future outlook of the cement market in different American countries to 2022

– Track industry development and identify market opportunities

– Plan and develop marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business strategies by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects

– Save time and money with the readily accessible key market data included in the report.

The cement market data is clearly presented and can be easily incorporated into presentations, internal reports, etc.