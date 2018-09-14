Europe Prosthetic Heart Valves Market is projected to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2023.

Overview:

In the year 2018, Europe Prosthetic Heart Valves Market was valued at USD1.42 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 2.56 Billion at pace of 12.66% CAGR.

Prosthetic heart valve designates a device implanted in a patient suffering from valvular heart disease. The replacement of abnormal valves with prosthetic heart valves reduces the morbidity and mortality associated with heart valve disorders. When the treatment of heart valve disease reaches a level where it does not provide relief to the patient, surgery is recommended as the best solution to repair or replace the valve. The different types of valves used in valve replacement surgery are biological tissue valves and carbon-based mechanical valves.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Prosthetic Heart Valves market is driven due to factors like increasing geriatric and obese population, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, growing demand for minimally invasive cardiovascular surgeries, rising healthcare expenditure. In addition, increasing number of heart valve surgery centers, advancement of technologies in the medical sector, favorable reimbursement policies, and introduction of advanced heart valves are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of the treatment and strict regulatory policies for approving new products are the restraining factors which is expected to hinder the growth rate for Europe Prosthetic Heart Valves Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Prosthetic Heart Valves market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe is accounted as the second largest market share in the Prosthetic Heart Valves market.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Prosthetic Heart Valves market are Corvia Medical, , SYMETIS SA and Transcatheter Technologies GmbH.

