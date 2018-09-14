Free New Patient Consultation Comes Complete with Complimentary X-Rays at Patient-Centered Cincinnati,OH Orthodontist Office

CINCINNATI,OH—Ornella Orthodontics offers complete orthodontic services, personalized care, and valuable patient incentives. Currently, new patients can receive a free consultation and free x-rays. In addition, the experienced Cincinnati orthodontist and compassionate office staff are offering another great deal — $500 off clear aligner treatment!

Cincinnati, OH Orthodontics

Dr. Eric Ornella is a well-educated and experienced orthodontist who fulfilled his lifelong dream of owning his own practice in Cincinnati. In 1978, Dr. Ornellaearned his BS from the University of Dayton. He later attended Case Western Reserve University where he received both his DDS in1982 and MSD in 1984. The experienced and talented orthodontist in Cincinnati can correct all types of malocclusions in patients of all ages. He can repair crooked or crowded teeth, gaps between teeth and over or under bites. All members of the local community are welcome at Ornella Orthodontics, this includes patients with special needs. Dr. Ornella is a proud participant in Everybody Counts, a city-wide disability awareness, and empowerment program based in Cincinnati elementary schools.

Personalized Care

Many patients are intimidated by the thought of getting orthodontic treatment. They fear what they don’t know. Since there are a few things every patient should know to help them adjust, patient education is a priority. Our Cincinnati orthodontist spends time educating each patient on the ins and outs of how to care for braces, and the importance of everyday maintenance.

Wheelchair Accessible

Dr. Ornella’s Cincinnati, OH orthodontics office is proud to serve patients throughout the greater Cincinnati community with all kinds of individualized needs, including specialized disabilities.

Experienced Orthodontist in Cincinnati and Staff

Cincinnati orthodontist Dr. Ornella has been a practicing orthodontist for more than 30 years. He has lots of experience diagnosing patients and in creating individualized treatment plans. His skilled and professional staff has been working with him for over two decades.

Complete Orthodontic Services

Ornella Orthodontics offers a full menu of orthodontic treatments including early orthodontic treatment for children; traditional metal braces; clear aligners; sleep apnea treatment; mouth guards; and more.

At Ornella Orthodontics in Cincinnati, Ohio, 45242, we take care of your smile to the best of our ability. Call now to book an appointment quickly: 513-268-5650 and visit us at https://ornellaorthodontics.com/