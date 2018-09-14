A fresh report has been added to the wide database of Market Research Report Search Engine (MRRSE). The research study is titled “Global Butyl Acrylate Market Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Analyzed for Coming Years” which encloses important data about the production, consumption, revenue and market share, merged with information related to the market scope and product overview.

Butyl acrylate a major type of acrylic esters, which is widely popular for its durability, hardness, high strength, and high-temperature resistance. It is primarily utilized for producing thermoplastic compounds. Butyl acrylate is ideal for surface coating applications.

Butyl acrylate is manufactured from ester grade acrylic acid, called glacial acrylic acid (GAA), with a small amount of n-butanol at elevated temperatures, at a yield of 94% to 95%. The manufacturing of butyl acrylate is usually integrated into an acrylic acid facility. All the processes are based on the same principle, called esterification. Different catalysts, conditions, systems, recycle of alcohol and quality of finished product are involved in the processes. Available technology for manufacturing acrylic esters is limited. Most plants utilize the Nippon Shokubai process for manufacturing butyl acrylate monomer. The other processes are licensed by Mitsubishi and BASF S.E.; however, large-scale manufacturers of acrylic acid & acrylic esters do not reveal their technology.

In terms of purity, the high purity segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. High purity butyl acrylate has enhanced performance characteristics such as color stability, high chemical resistance, hardness and trace amounts of acrylic acid, which makes it more suitable for the production of plastic compounds and as well as resin formulations.

In terms of application, the paints & coatings segment held a major share of the market in 2017. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for butyl acrylate monomers that are utilized in formulating water-based acrylic emulsions for architectural and industrial coatings. Demand for butyl acrylate majorly depends on the construction sector, growth of GDP, and regulatory issues. Moreover, the adhesive & sealants segment is projected to expand at a prominent CAGR between 2018 and 2026, owing to the high demand for adhesives and carpet backing compounds to be utilized in construction & automotive sectors.

BASF has a production plant in North America operating out of the Freeport Facility in Texas, the U.S. The plant has a production capacity 230-kilo tons of acrylic acid per annum and 115-kilo tons of butyl acrylate. This facility was under force majeure for six weeks in 2017, due to the adverse effects of the Hurricane Harvey.

The Asia Pacific held a significant share of the global butyl acrylate market in terms of value and volume in 2017. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. China is a highly lucrative market for butyl acrylate in the Asia Pacific, followed by India and Japan. The global increase in automotive car production and expansion of the construction sector is a key factor driving the demand for Butyl Acrylate products. The automotive sector is expanding at a significant rate, which in turn anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the butyl acrylate in North America. Europe is expected to increase its share of the global market during the forecast period. The market in North America is likely to expand at a significant pace in the near future. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a sluggish pace in the near future.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for butyl acrylate at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2017 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global butyl acrylate market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for butyl acrylate during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the butyl acrylate market at the global and regional level. The report provides detailed profiling of butyl acrylate manufacturers along with competition matrix.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global butyl acrylate market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the butyl acrylate market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein, purity, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on purity and region

The study provides a decisive view of the global butyl acrylate market by segmenting it in terms of purity and application. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecasts demand for Butyl Acrylate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of butyl acrylate for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with a forecast for the next eight years. The global butyl acrylate market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in kilotons. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global butyl acrylate market. Key players operating in the butyl acrylate market include ARKEMA S.A., BASF S.E, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD, DOWDUPONT INC., LG CHEM LTD., TAOGOSEI CO., LTD., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and SunVic Chemical Holdings Corporation. Other prominent players in the butyl acrylate market include Formosa Plastics Corporation, Shenyang Chemical Co., Ltd, OSWAL UDHYOG, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Co., Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Global Butyl Acrylate Market, by Purity

High Purity

Common Purity

Global Butyl Acrylate Market, by Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Chemical Synthesis

Plastic Additives

Textiles

Others (Paper & Pulp, Leather Processing etc.)

Global Butyl Acrylate Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Belgium

Italy

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

