Global Opportunities With Intelligent Transport Systems Market 2018 and Forecast to 2025

This industry study presents the global Intelligent Transport Systems Market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Intelligent Transport Systems production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Intelligent Transport Systems in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Redflex Holdings Limited, THALES Company, etc.
Global Intelligent Transport Systems market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Intelligent Transport Systems.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Redflex Holdings Limited
- THALES Company
- Garmin International Inc.
- BAE SYSTEMS PLC Company
- NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
- Kapsch Trafficcom AG.
- WS ATKINS PLC
- Q-free ASA
- BT Signaal
- WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff
- TomTom International BV
- Transcore Inc.
- Denso Corporation
- Savari Inc
- CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
- MOUCHEL GROUP PLC
- EFKON AG
- Nuance Communication Inc.
Intelligent Transport Systems Breakdown Data by Type
- Advanced Traffic Management System
- Advanced Traveler Information System
- Advanced Vehicle Control System
- Commercial Vehicle Operation
- Advanced Public Transportation System
Intelligent Transport Systems Breakdown Data by Application
- Fleet Management
- Traffic Monitoring Systems
- Traffic Signal Control Systems
- Automotive Telematics
- Traveler Information
- Collision Avoidance System
- Parking Availability System
- Others
Intelligent Transport Systems Production by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Other Regions
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global Intelligent Transport Systems status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Intelligent Transport Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Intelligent Transport Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.
Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
